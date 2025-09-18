Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:33 18.09.2025

More than 170 square km, nine settlements liberated since start of Dobropillia counteroffensive – Zelenskyy

1 min read
More than 170 square km, nine settlements liberated since start of Dobropillia counteroffensive – Zelenskyy
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, met in Donetsk region with Ukrainian servicemen participating in the Dobropillia counteroffensive operation, listened to a report by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrsky, about the progress of the operation, the general situation at the front and future plans, and also reported on the liberation of more than 170 square kilometers of territory.

“Step by step, the warriors are liberating our land: since the start of the operation, 160 square kilometers and seven settlements have been reclaimed, and over 170 square kilometers and nine settlements have been cleared of the occupiers. Nearly a hundred invaders have been taken prisoner, and just in the past few weeks, the Russians have suffered thousands of losses — both wounded and killed,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday.

He thanked the soldiers for their steadfastness and courage.

Tags: #settlements #liberation

