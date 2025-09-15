Pankivka and surrounding areas liberated from the enemy – Azov Corps

On the Dobropilllia axis, the settlement of Pankivka and the surrounding areas have been cleared of the enemy, the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine Azov said on Monday.

"Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine operating in the operational zone of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" continue to liberate territories in the Dobropol direction. As a result of coordinated actions of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard, the settlement of Pankivka and the surrounding areas have been cleared of the enemy," the corps said in a telegram.

As reported in the unit, the enemy continues to increase the grouping of troops in this direction.

"In order to strengthen the offensive potential, the command of the Russian Armed Forces has redeployed additional reserves to the area of ​​responsibility of the 1st Corps of the Azov: four infantry brigades and one marine regiment. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are making every effort to stop the enemy's advance and prevent a breakthrough of the defense," Azov said.