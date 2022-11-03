Facts

Verkhovna Rada passes state budget 2023

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted the law on the state budget of Ukraine for 2023, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos parliamentary faction) has said.

"Parliament passed the state budget for 2023 at the final reading," he wrote in his Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to Zhelezniak, 295 MPs supported the budget for the next year, 35 abstained, and no one voted against.

The votes were distributed as follows: the Servant of the People faction - 211, the Holos - 10, the Platform For Life and Peace groups - 18, For the Future - 15, Trust - 16, Restoration of Ukraine - 15 , non-fractional - 10.

The European Solidarity and Batkivschyna factions did not give a single vote in support of the state budget.

"Now we hope that international partners will appreciate our punctuality and fully finance the budgeted ... deficit of $38 billion," Zhelezniak wrote.

