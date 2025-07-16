Poroshenko slams budget changes before government change, UAH 8 bln transfer to Reserve Fund

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2025/07/15

Member of Parliament and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko has criticized the changes to the State Budget that the Cabinet of Ministers made before the change of government, calling them illogical in such conditions, the website of the political force reported on Wednesday.

"Now we are present at the final multiplication of the parliament by zero - the complete removal of the parliament from the budget process... You propose to vote on the budget right before the resignation of the government. The government that planned the budget is resigning, and someone else who has not yet been elected will implement it. Then a program without a budget will be proposed," Poroshenko said during a speech in parliament.

The politician also noted that the UAH 8 billion withdrawn from the Kyiv budget to the Reserve Fund will not go to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Now you want to increase the Reserve Fund. You are taking UAH 8 billion from all Kyiv residents and transferring it not to the Armed Forces - you are transferring it to the Reserve Fund. Look at how the Reserve Fund of the existing budget was used. Only UAH 4 billion was used for the needs of the Armed Forces for fortifications," the parliamentarian noted.

He proposed to make changes to the State Budget after the changes in the government. "Remove it from consideration and consider it after the formation of the government," Poroshenko said.