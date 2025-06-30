Budget Declaration based on devaluation of up to UAH 44.8 per $1 by 2026, UAH 45.8 per $1 by 2028

The 2026-2028 Budget Declaration for approved by the government on June 27, 2025 provides for a devaluation of the hryvnia against the dollar to UAH 44.8 per $1 by the end of 2026 and UAH 45.8 per $1 by the end of 2028, according to a document on the Cabinet of Ministers website.

"The situation on the foreign exchange market remains controlled – according to the results of May 2025, the average monthly exchange rate was UAH 41.5 per $1, and on average for 2024 was UAH 40.2 per $1," the declaration reads.

It is noted that the Cabinet of Ministers set the hryvnia exchange rate to the U.S. dollar at the end of 2026 some UAH 44.8 per $1, in 2027 some UAH 45.3 per $1 and in 2028 UAH 45.8 per $1.

At the same time, on average for the period, the indicators do not actually differ: for 2026 some UAH 44.7 per $1, for 2027 some UAH 45.2 per $1 and in 2028 some UAH 45.6 per $1.

As reported, due to the decline of the hryvnia against the dollar, and the dollar against the euro, the euro against the hryvnia has set a historical maximum for the third day in a row.