Industrial building destroyed by missile in Zaporizhia, no one injured

An industrial building was destroyed as a result of a missile attack on Zaporizhia on Saturday, no one was injured, head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Starukh said.

"Fortunately, after a new missile attack by the enemy, everyone is alive and unharmed. As a result of the hit, an industrial building was destroyed," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Starukh reported on strikes by the occupiers on critical infrastructure on Saturday.