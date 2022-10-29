Facts

14:21 29.10.2022

Industrial building destroyed by missile in Zaporizhia, no one injured

1 min read

An industrial building was destroyed as a result of a missile attack on Zaporizhia on Saturday, no one was injured, head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Starukh said.

"Fortunately, after a new missile attack by the enemy, everyone is alive and unharmed. As a result of the hit, an industrial building was destroyed," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Starukh reported on strikes by the occupiers on critical infrastructure on Saturday.

Tags: #zaporizhia

MORE ABOUT

13:04 29.10.2022
Invaders hit critical infrastructure in Zaporizhia, consequences being specified - regional administration head

Invaders hit critical infrastructure in Zaporizhia, consequences being specified - regional administration head

15:10 21.10.2022
Number of casualties in enemy artillery shelling of Zaporizhia rises to five – city council

Number of casualties in enemy artillery shelling of Zaporizhia rises to five – city council

10:54 21.10.2022
Enemy attacks Zaporizhia with S300 missiles, there are three wounded – region’s head

Enemy attacks Zaporizhia with S300 missiles, there are three wounded – region’s head

12:43 15.10.2022
Twenty one apartment buildings, 15 private houses, educational institution, parking lot damaged in morning shelling of Zaporizhia

Twenty one apartment buildings, 15 private houses, educational institution, parking lot damaged in morning shelling of Zaporizhia

14:23 14.10.2022
Enemy fires three missiles at Zaporizhia this morning, no casualties

Enemy fires three missiles at Zaporizhia this morning, no casualties

16:05 12.10.2022
More than 70 people killed in Zaporizhia over past two weeks due to Russian shelling – region’s head

More than 70 people killed in Zaporizhia over past two weeks due to Russian shelling – region’s head

16:50 08.10.2022
Death toll from missile attack on Zaporizhia on Oct 6 rises to 17, twelve people hospitalized – Emergency Service

Death toll from missile attack on Zaporizhia on Oct 6 rises to 17, twelve people hospitalized – Emergency Service

10:27 07.10.2022
Invaders launch missile attack on Zaporizhia –regional administration head

Invaders launch missile attack on Zaporizhia –regional administration head

09:50 07.10.2022
At least 15 people missing after rocket attacks in Zaporizhia – City Council

At least 15 people missing after rocket attacks in Zaporizhia – City Council

15:30 06.10.2022
Rescuers take out bodies of three victims from under the rubble of residential building in Zaporizhia

Rescuers take out bodies of three victims from under the rubble of residential building in Zaporizhia

AD

HOT NEWS

Invaders hit critical infrastructure in Zaporizhia, consequences being specified - regional administration head

Zelensky: Current wave of mobilization in Russia not last

Russia trying to turn Kherson region into exclusion zone - Zelensky

New air defense equipment arrives in Kyiv – Klitschko

Klitschko: Ukrenergo specialists working to eliminate electricity shortage in 2-3 weeks

LATEST

Lithuania to repair at least 12 Panzerhaubitze for Ukraine

Zelensky: Current wave of mobilization in Russia not last

Russia trying to turn Kherson region into exclusion zone - Zelensky

Invaders report on their channels that they to regard Enerhodar residents as Russian citizens from Oct 30

New air defense equipment arrives in Kyiv – Klitschko

Klitschko: Ukrenergo specialists working to eliminate electricity shortage in 2-3 weeks

Only about 100 ZNPP employees sign contracts with Rosatom under pressure – Energoatom

Ukraine receives 2.3 mln doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine under COVAX initiative

More than 300 Shahed-136 drones shot down already – Air Force

Putin continues to reject idea of Ukrainian sovereignty that is fundamentally incompatible with serious negotiations – ISW

AD
AD
AD
AD