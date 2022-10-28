Klitschko: Ukrenergo specialists working to eliminate electricity shortage in 2-3 weeks

If there are no emergencies, Ukrenergo specialists will be able to eliminate the shortage of electricity in the Ukrainian capital in two-three weeks, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"Due to the significant shortage of electricity – from 20% to 50% – the city's energy supply system is operating in an emergency mode. Consequently, the power supply is temporarily switched off in all districts of the capital. If there are no force majeure circumstances, Ukrenergo specialists hope to eliminate the shortage caused by the attacks of Russian barbarians on critical infrastructure facilities within two-three weeks," Vitali Klitschko explained on the air of the national telethon.

He noted that the city is doing everything possible to save electricity consumption. In particular, on many municipal public transport routes, trolleybuses have been replaced by buses. At the same time, the metro is not going to stop.

"There is a risk of a big blackout, when a lack of electricity can lead to even greater consequences and an even larger outage. Therefore, it is very important to save electricity so that this does not happen," Klitschko said.

Speaking about the likelihood of emergencies during the heating season, the mayor noted that the city had acquired reserve fuel and backup power sources, as well as the required number of mobile boilers as a backup source of heat supply. They will provide heat to hospitals, kindergartens, schools and will work in heating points that the city will deploy.