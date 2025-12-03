Interfax-Ukraine
13:58 03.12.2025

Novus to open nine stores in Kyiv region in Dec

The Novus supermarket chain plans to open two supermarkets in December 2025, one in Vyshgorod (2b Naberezhna St.) and one in Kyiv (11 Vavilovykh St.), along with seven new Mi Market convenience stores, Novus Deputy CEO for Operations Oleksiy Panasenko told Interfax-Ukraine.

"All of the locations opening this year will be in Kyiv and Kyiv region. Strategically, in 2026 we plan to significantly accelerate. We intend to open approximately 50 Mi Market stores and another 10 full-format Novus supermarkets. We clearly see the demand for modern retail infrastructure and have everything needed to scale up," he said.

Panasenko said that in 2025, the company expanded beyond the capital region with the Mi Market format and opened a supermarket in Ternopil.

"Entering new regions is an important stage in the company's evolution. Ternopil was our first major step outside Kyiv with the neighborhood-store format, and we're satisfied with the results. Yes, a regional rollout always brings new challenges, from demand specifics to logistics. But we addressed all issues quickly, and today we see stable growth and strong local customer loyalty," he said.

The main goal during this development phase was to adapt the business model to regional specifics. "The team is actively working on this, and we are already confidently preparing for the next openings. Rivne will be next," Panasenko added.

A key criterion in selecting new store locations is growth potential. The company evaluates prospects for increasing foot traffic, average basket size, and the site's fit with its store formats.

"These may include residential complexes, business centers, or transportation hubs, the format is flexible, but the approach is strategic. Long-term partnerships with landlords are also important for us. We always count on cooperation based not on short-term gains but on mutual development. Successful projects emerge where both sides are ready to invest in a shared outcome," Panasenko said.

Novus is being developed by BT Invest (Lithuania), founded in 2008 by former Sandora shareholders Raimondas Tumėnas and the late Ihor Bezzub.

The company currently operates in the capital region, Ternopil, and Rivne. As of December 2025, the chain includes 141 stores: 88 Novus supermarkets, 51 Mi Market neighborhood stores, and two Khapaika discount stores.

According to YouControl, as of December 2025, Novus Ukraine was 100% owned by JSC Consul Trade House (Vilnius, Lithuania). The ultimate beneficiaries listed are Maryna Pozniakova, Agnė Ruzgienė, and Raimondas Tumėnas.

