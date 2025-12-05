Second career guidance hub opened in Kyiv region as part of DECIDE – authorities

The second career guidance hub in Kyiv region as part of the Swiss-Ukrainian DECIDE project has been opened in Brovary, the first such space has been launched in Vasylkiv, Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk said on Friday.

The event was held with the participation of the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Switzerland to Ukraine Felix Baumann.

"Thanks to grant support in the amount of UAH 4.527 million, the hub has been equipped with a modern space with seven practical stations, where young people can try themselves in popular working professions: welding, plumbing, painting and cladding work, building insulation, frame construction, working with drywall and driving freight transport. The space is equipped with modern simulators, interactive modules and professional tools," Kalashnyk said in Telegram channel.

The administration's head thanked the Swiss partners, the DECIDE project team, educators and businesses for their cooperation and contribution to the future of youth.