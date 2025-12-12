Gulliver Mall in Kyiv partially reopens

Photo: Gulliver

Gulliver mall in the Ukrainian city of Kyiv is gradually reopening the first and lower-ground floors of the shopping and entertainment section of the complex, while the Silpo supermarket will resume operations on December 15, Oschadbank's press service reported.

The bank's website lists the retailers that reopened on these floors as of December 12, noting that Silpo and the Bila Romashka pharmacy will restart operations on December 15, as they require more time to fully restock.

In the areas of the building already open to tenants and visitors, continuous monitoring will be maintained to ensure compliance with civil protection requirements.

Earlier, on December 1, the Oschadbank branch located in the Gulliver complex (on the first floor) resumed operations.

The bank also noted that decisions regarding the reopening of other floors and the office section of Gulliver will be made based on the results of further work to eliminate the causes of the potential emergency – "the consequences of deliberate damage and negligent treatment of the complex's engineering systems by the previous owner."

In July 2025, a consortium of state-owned Oschadbank (80%) and Ukreximbank (20%) acquired ownership rights to the Gulliver complex as part of debt recovery from its beneficiary. The recovery was initiated after Tri O, the debtor and former owner of Gulliver, failed to meet its obligations under a loan agreement.

Following a meeting of Oschadbank's emergency commission on October 30, a decision was made to designate as life-threatening the situation that had arisen after Tri O employees refused to transfer control over critical engineering systems of the complex.

An inspection of Gulliver's essential infrastructure revealed instances of intentional removal, damage, and illegal extraction of equipment critical to the complex's operations. The consortium of state-owned banks will initiate civil and criminal proceedings against all responsible parties.

All Gulliver tenants have been exempted from rent payments for the entire period of the mall's temporary shutdown.

On December 1, 2025, Oschadbank's emergency response commission decided to begin the phased reopening of Gulliver based on the remediation of circumstances in parts of the building that had led to the emergency situation.