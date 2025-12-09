Ukrenergo implements emergency power outages in most regions

Emergency power outages have been introduced in most regions of Ukraine, the National Power Company (NPC) Ukrenergo has said.

"The reason for the increased restrictions is the consequences of previous massive missile and drone attacks," the system operator emphasizes.

It clarifies that the previously published power outage schedules in the regions where emergency power outages have been applied are currently not in effect.

"Energy specialists are working to restore stable power supply as soon as possible," Ukrenergo indicates, noting that the emergency power outages will be canceled after the situation in the power system stabilizes.

The situation in the power system may change, all the current information is on the pages of the distribution system operators (oblenergo) in each of the regions, the message said.

As reported, the hourly power outage schedules on Tuesday were to operate in all regions around the clock from 1.5 to 4 shifts.