Ukrainian MFA spokesperson in response to Orban's words: Aid to Ukraine is not charity, but firstly Europe's investment in its own security

Speaking on the words of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán that the EU support for Ukraine increases the risk of the war spreading to the territory of the bloc, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko said Ukrainians are paying with their lives for peace and tranquility in European cities.

"Media: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán believes that EU support for Ukraine through sanctions and military assistance increases the risk of the war spreading to the bloc's territory. 'Unless we stop this process, we ourselves will find ourselves becoming involved in the war, even though so far we have tried to avoid this. 'If the EU stops the sanctions pressure on Russia and military aid to Ukraine, then Russian tanks, which we don't want in any way, will be in Budapest quicker than anyone in the Hungarian government calls Moscow," he said on Facebook.

The Foreign Ministry said "Ukrainians are paying with their lives for peace and tranquility in European cities. This should not be forgotten."

"Aid to Ukraine is not charity. First of all, it is Europe's investment in its own security. Only by joint efforts can the Russian threat be stopped," he said.