Facts

09:41 25.10.2022

Ukrainian MFA spokesperson in response to Orban's words: Aid to Ukraine is not charity, but firstly Europe's investment in its own security

1 min read
Ukrainian MFA spokesperson in response to Orban's words: Aid to Ukraine is not charity, but firstly Europe's investment in its own security

Speaking on the words of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán that the EU support for Ukraine increases the risk of the war spreading to the territory of the bloc, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko said Ukrainians are paying with their lives for peace and tranquility in European cities.

"Media: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán believes that EU support for Ukraine through sanctions and military assistance increases the risk of the war spreading to the bloc's territory. 'Unless we stop this process, we ourselves will find ourselves becoming involved in the war, even though so far we have tried to avoid this. 'If the EU stops the sanctions pressure on Russia and military aid to Ukraine, then Russian tanks, which we don't want in any way, will be in Budapest quicker than anyone in the Hungarian government calls Moscow," he said on Facebook.

The Foreign Ministry said "Ukrainians are paying with their lives for peace and tranquility in European cities. This should not be forgotten."

"Aid to Ukraine is not charity. First of all, it is Europe's investment in its own security. Only by joint efforts can the Russian threat be stopped," he said.

Tags: #orban #mfa

MORE ABOUT

10:40 14.10.2022
Kyiv urges partners not to succumb to Russia's attempts to accuse others of its own terrorist actions – MFA

Kyiv urges partners not to succumb to Russia's attempts to accuse others of its own terrorist actions – MFA

16:20 08.10.2022
Decree on recognition of Northern Territories as part of Japan reaffirms Ukraine's commitment to international law – MFA

Decree on recognition of Northern Territories as part of Japan reaffirms Ukraine's commitment to international law – MFA

15:53 07.10.2022
Kuleba opens business forum in Ghana with about twenty Ukrainian, Ghanian companies – MFA

Kuleba opens business forum in Ghana with about twenty Ukrainian, Ghanian companies – MFA

19:49 29.09.2022
On anniversary of Babyn Yar tragedy, Ukrainian MFA calls on world community to stop Russia, which repeats crimes of Nazis

On anniversary of Babyn Yar tragedy, Ukrainian MFA calls on world community to stop Russia, which repeats crimes of Nazis

11:05 28.09.2022
MFA on Russia's pseudo-referendums: Ukraine to continue to liberate its territories, will never agree to any Russia’s ultimatums

MFA on Russia's pseudo-referendums: Ukraine to continue to liberate its territories, will never agree to any Russia’s ultimatums

18:11 22.09.2022
MFA thanks Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia for mediation efforts to release Ukrainian POWs

MFA thanks Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia for mediation efforts to release Ukrainian POWs

16:53 16.09.2022
MFA urges partners to continue military support for Ukraine

MFA urges partners to continue military support for Ukraine

12:44 07.09.2022
MFA demands speedy correction of false info about Ukraine in Hungarian geography textbook

MFA demands speedy correction of false info about Ukraine in Hungarian geography textbook

15:36 05.09.2022
Covens with aggressor country's tricolors in center of Europe unacceptable – MFA

Covens with aggressor country's tricolors in center of Europe unacceptable – MFA

12:59 26.08.2022
Ukrainian MFA disappointed by lack of clear position of OCHA in Ukraine regarding Russia’s missile attack on Chaplyne – spokesperson

Ukrainian MFA disappointed by lack of clear position of OCHA in Ukraine regarding Russia’s missile attack on Chaplyne – spokesperson

AD

HOT NEWS

Return of Ukrainian flag to Crimea will mean arrival of European Union there – Zelensky

Ukrainian military shoot down third Russian helicopter in past 24 hours – AFU Air Forces

Zelensky thanks Secretary General Guterres on UN Day

Zelensky: Ukraine defends its independence during eight months of war

German President arrives in Ukraine – media

LATEST

Confiscation of Russian assets for Ukraine recovery an unprecedented task – von der Leyen, Scholz

Putin’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Sept 30 ignites schism within Kremlin – ISW

IRIS-T complex shoots down 9 out of 10 missiles – Shmyhal

Return of Ukrainian flag to Crimea will mean arrival of European Union there – Zelensky

IAEA experts expected to arrive shortly in Ukraine, prove absence of 'dirty bombs' and plans to develop them – Kuleba

Zaluzhny holds conversation with US General Milley

Ukrainian military shoot down third Russian helicopter in past 24 hours – AFU Air Forces

Zelensky thanks Secretary General Guterres on UN Day

IAEA experts to inspect two nuclear facilities in Ukraine in coming days

Zelensky: Ukraine defends its independence during eight months of war

AD
AD
AD
AD