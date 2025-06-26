Orban: Hungary opposes Ukraine's membership in EU because of war

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/orbanviktor

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says that Budapest opposes Ukraine's membership in the European Union because of the war that Russia is waging against it.

He stated this on Thursday in Brussels, arriving at a meeting of the European Council, where, among other things, Ukraine's further progress towards EU membership will be considered within the framework of the Ukrainian issue.

When asked about the possibility of opening the first cluster in the negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU, Orban said: "The problem is war. If we integrate Ukraine into the EU, we integrate war. And we do not want to be together in the same community with a country that is at war and is a direct danger to us. Because if a member of the European Union is at war, it means that the European Union is also at war, and we do not like that."

Responding to a follow-up question about whether there would be a possibility of starting negotiations in the event of a ceasefire, the Hungarian Prime Minister briefly replied: "There is no ceasefire."