Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:51 18.06.2025

MFA of Ukraine on Russia’s demand to destroy provided weapons: Total inadequacy

1 min read
MFA of Ukraine on Russia’s demand to destroy provided weapons: Total inadequacy

The demand of the Russian Federation to destroy all the weapons provided to Ukraine by Western partners demonstrates complete disregard for the efforts of the United States to end the war, said the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhy.

“Russian officials make new absurd demands almost every day. Total inadequacy. Moscow shows complete disregard for the United States’ efforts to end the war,” he wrote on the social network X.

Earlier, the media spread statements from an interview with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, who stated that within the framework of a possible ceasefire agreement, the Kremlin would insist on the dismantling and destruction of all military aid transferred to Ukraine.

Tags: #mfa #tykhy

MORE ABOUT

18:21 18.06.2025
MFA: 293 Ukrainian citizens confirm their intention to leave Israel with Embassy’s assistance. Eighty-five citizens express their desire to leave Iran

MFA: 293 Ukrainian citizens confirm their intention to leave Israel with Embassy’s assistance. Eighty-five citizens express their desire to leave Iran

21:01 17.06.2025
After massive shelling, MFA calls on world community to take concrete steps to increase pressure on Russia, strengthen Ukraine

After massive shelling, MFA calls on world community to take concrete steps to increase pressure on Russia, strengthen Ukraine

20:08 13.06.2025
Russian Foreign Ministry makes statement on Middle East, but forgets to look in mirror – Tykhy

Russian Foreign Ministry makes statement on Middle East, but forgets to look in mirror – Tykhy

13:59 13.06.2025
MFA: Ukraine following with concern developments in Middle East, we remind you that Iranian regime supports Russia in its war against Ukraine

MFA: Ukraine following with concern developments in Middle East, we remind you that Iranian regime supports Russia in its war against Ukraine

19:32 12.06.2025
Ukrainian, German FM coordinate additional support for Ukrainian air defense

Ukrainian, German FM coordinate additional support for Ukrainian air defense

10:54 11.06.2025
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry calls on Hungary to stop demonizing Ukraine and Zelenskyy

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry calls on Hungary to stop demonizing Ukraine and Zelenskyy

20:41 10.06.2025
Lithuanian, Ukrainian FMs visit Odesa

Lithuanian, Ukrainian FMs visit Odesa

13:50 10.06.2025
If pressure on Russia is increased, Istanbul meetings could yield results – Foreign Ministry

If pressure on Russia is increased, Istanbul meetings could yield results – Foreign Ministry

13:47 10.06.2025
US assistance continues to flow, talks underway to purchase American weapons – Foreign Ministry

US assistance continues to flow, talks underway to purchase American weapons – Foreign Ministry

13:35 10.06.2025
Sybiha to visit Rome for Weimar+ meeting

Sybiha to visit Rome for Weimar+ meeting

HOT NEWS

AFU General Staff: Defense forces in Sivero-Slobozhanske and Kursk directions repel 17 attacks

In first five months of 2025, twice as many civilians die due to Russian attacks than in the same period last year – Shmyhal

Death toll of Russian missile strike on 9-storey building in Kyiv grows to 23 – State Emergency Service

Death toll of Russian missile in Solomiansky district of Kyiv increases to 21 people

Parliament adopts law on dual citizenship

LATEST

LC Waikiki to open store in Cosmo Multimall mall in Kyiv

Klymenko: Search operation at site of Russian missile strike on nine-story building in Kyiv completed

Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Brink to run for Congress

AFU General Staff: Defense forces in Sivero-Slobozhanske and Kursk directions repel 17 attacks

Cabinet authorizes registration, issuance, and exchange of seafarer's identity cards for Ukrainian citizens abroad

In first five months of 2025, twice as many civilians die due to Russian attacks than in the same period last year – Shmyhal

Health Ministry on trip of WHO Regional Director to aggressor country: official visits to Russia should be suspended

NATO Hackathon on countering FPV on fiber optics collects record number of proposals, quarter from Ukraine

Emergency Service: Number of victims of Russian attack on Kyiv on June 17 increased to 28

Cabinet includes Odesa National Economic University among participants in project to develop autonomy of higher education institutions

AD
AD