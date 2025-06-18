MFA of Ukraine on Russia’s demand to destroy provided weapons: Total inadequacy

The demand of the Russian Federation to destroy all the weapons provided to Ukraine by Western partners demonstrates complete disregard for the efforts of the United States to end the war, said the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhy.

“Russian officials make new absurd demands almost every day. Total inadequacy. Moscow shows complete disregard for the United States’ efforts to end the war,” he wrote on the social network X.

Earlier, the media spread statements from an interview with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, who stated that within the framework of a possible ceasefire agreement, the Kremlin would insist on the dismantling and destruction of all military aid transferred to Ukraine.