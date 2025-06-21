Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:06 21.06.2025

Hungarian opposition declares Orban's 'referendum' on Ukraine's EU accession complete failure

1 min read
Hungarian opposition declares Orban's 'referendum' on Ukraine's EU accession complete failure

Head of the Tisza Hungarian opposition party Peter Magyar called the "national consultations" of Viktor Orban's government on Ukraine's EU accession a "total failure."

"The government's propaganda campaign Voks 2025 is a complete failure," he said on Facebook on Saturday.

According to Magyar, "contrary to propaganda lies, the maximum number of all 'voters' can be 600,000. And this is the lowest number so far in the history of the National Consultations."

"And they 'managed' to achieve this in just a few months, along with total mobilization and burning of tens of billions of public money. This is a complete failure," he said.

The Hungarian government sent out ballots for a "national consultation" in which the population was asked about their support for Ukraine's membership in the EU. Orban's team campaigned, urging people to vote against Ukraine's accession, saying it would negatively affect the lives of all Hungarians and cause enormous losses to the country.

Tags: #orban #peter_magyar

MORE ABOUT

12:37 05.05.2025
Orban sharply responds to Zelenskyy regarding Ukraine's accession to EU

Orban sharply responds to Zelenskyy regarding Ukraine's accession to EU

20:40 17.01.2025
Podoliak calls Orban's statements today 'strange'

Podoliak calls Orban's statements today 'strange'

16:23 17.12.2024
Ukrainian President again slams Hungarian PM for pointless mediation attempts

Ukrainian President again slams Hungarian PM for pointless mediation attempts

21:03 13.12.2024
Zelenskyy's adviser calls Orban's statements about Christmas ceasefire PR stunt for headlines, Orban insists on its relevance

Zelenskyy's adviser calls Orban's statements about Christmas ceasefire PR stunt for headlines, Orban insists on its relevance

17:32 13.12.2024
Zelenskyy's adviser: Orban's statement about alleged Christmas truce made for PR in headlines

Zelenskyy's adviser: Orban's statement about alleged Christmas truce made for PR in headlines

17:55 11.12.2024
Zelenskyy on Orban's conversation with Putin: Talk about Russia's war against Ukraine cannot happen without it

Zelenskyy on Orban's conversation with Putin: Talk about Russia's war against Ukraine cannot happen without it

14:41 11.12.2024
Orban tells about his talk with Putin: We discussed settlement of war in Ukraine

Orban tells about his talk with Putin: We discussed settlement of war in Ukraine

19:42 08.11.2024
Orbán: Choice to continue fighting or not is solely decision of Ukrainians

Orbán: Choice to continue fighting or not is solely decision of Ukrainians

11:51 23.07.2024
Borrell: Orban's activities against EU policy have consequences - next informal meeting to be held not in Budapest, but in Brussels

Borrell: Orban's activities against EU policy have consequences - next informal meeting to be held not in Budapest, but in Brussels

10:24 23.07.2024
Borrell harshly criticizes Orban: it is Putin, not EU, who pursuing pro-war policy

Borrell harshly criticizes Orban: it is Putin, not EU, who pursuing pro-war policy

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy announces month of special measures for new pressure on Russia

Zelenskyy: Putin wants not only all of Ukraine, but also Belarus, Baltic states, Moldova, Caucasus, and countries like Kazakhstan

Chernyshov must return after business trip – Zelenskyy

Sumy direction accounts for 23% of all strikes on frontline – Zelenskyy

Russia to drag out meetings in Istanbul to postpone sanctions – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Zelenskyy announces month of special measures for new pressure on Russia

Russia spreads another fake about 'detention of Poles' in Ukraine allegedly for Polish national symbols – Center for Countering Disinformation

Zelenskyy: Putin wants not only all of Ukraine, but also Belarus, Baltic states, Moldova, Caucasus, and countries like Kazakhstan

Estonian intelligence: Russia not capable of operational breakthrough on any front; Ukrainian armed forces able to control pressure

Ukraine provides partners with info about companies supplying machine tools to Russia for weapons production – Zelenskyy

Russia not to be able to really support Iran, but will pretend to be trying – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is against Iran having nuclear weapons – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Sanctions on Russian banking system, energy sector are most effective

Zelenskyy: 39 Russian defense companies involved in production of Oreshnik missile

Zelenskyy denies info about destruction or damage of Patriot

AD
AD