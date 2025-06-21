Hungarian opposition declares Orban's 'referendum' on Ukraine's EU accession complete failure

Head of the Tisza Hungarian opposition party Peter Magyar called the "national consultations" of Viktor Orban's government on Ukraine's EU accession a "total failure."

"The government's propaganda campaign Voks 2025 is a complete failure," he said on Facebook on Saturday.

According to Magyar, "contrary to propaganda lies, the maximum number of all 'voters' can be 600,000. And this is the lowest number so far in the history of the National Consultations."

"And they 'managed' to achieve this in just a few months, along with total mobilization and burning of tens of billions of public money. This is a complete failure," he said.

The Hungarian government sent out ballots for a "national consultation" in which the population was asked about their support for Ukraine's membership in the EU. Orban's team campaigned, urging people to vote against Ukraine's accession, saying it would negatively affect the lives of all Hungarians and cause enormous losses to the country.