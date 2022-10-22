Facts

13:16 22.10.2022

Invaders hit two objects of critical infrastructure in Mykolaiv region

1 min read

On Saturday morning, the enemy hit two objects of critical infrastructure in Mykolaiv region, one more in Odesa and one in Kyrovohrad, the Operational Command Pivden (South) reports.

"In the morning, the enemy launched a massive strike from the Black Sea with high-precision Caliber missiles at critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine! In the southern regions, four such objects were hit. One in Odesa and Kyrovohrad regions, and two in Mykolaiv. In Odesa region, three people were injured. Details are being clarified for other objects," it said in a Facebook post.

During this attack, air defense forces shot down four cruise missiles over Odesa region, one over Mykolaiv.

Tags: #mykolaiv_region

MORE ABOUT

14:51 22.10.2022
Ten drones shot down in Mykolaiv region over night – AFU Air Forces

Ten drones shot down in Mykolaiv region over night – AFU Air Forces

18:39 21.10.2022
Russian Su-25 shot down in Mykolaiv region

Russian Su-25 shot down in Mykolaiv region

15:04 09.09.2022
Some 1,600 infrastructure facilities restored in Mykolaiv region – dpty head of President's Office Tymoshenko

Some 1,600 infrastructure facilities restored in Mykolaiv region – dpty head of President's Office Tymoshenko

15:00 27.08.2022
Govt cancels approval of appointing Omelchuk as head of Mykolaiv district administration

Govt cancels approval of appointing Omelchuk as head of Mykolaiv district administration

13:55 23.08.2022
Some 12 largest enterprises do not work in Mykolaiv region due to war – local governor

Some 12 largest enterprises do not work in Mykolaiv region due to war – local governor

13:45 20.08.2022
In Voznesensk 7 people injured, including 3 children, in Russian shelling – Mykolaiv authorities

In Voznesensk 7 people injured, including 3 children, in Russian shelling – Mykolaiv authorities

09:02 04.08.2022
Powerful explosions sounded in Mykolaiv, residential buildings damaged – mayor

Powerful explosions sounded in Mykolaiv, residential buildings damaged – mayor

11:46 28.07.2022
Invaders continue shelling settlements of Mykolaiv region, destroy residential buildings, schools, info about victims being clarified – Kim

Invaders continue shelling settlements of Mykolaiv region, destroy residential buildings, schools, info about victims being clarified – Kim

09:36 26.07.2022
Invaders attack port infrastructure of Mykolaiv with rockets – Pivden command

Invaders attack port infrastructure of Mykolaiv with rockets – Pivden command

11:36 21.07.2022
Russian invaders launch seven S-300 missiles at Mykolaiv at night, shell settlements in Mykolaiv region – region’s head Kim

Russian invaders launch seven S-300 missiles at Mykolaiv at night, shell settlements in Mykolaiv region – region’s head Kim

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky after another enemy attack: World can and must stop this terror

Invaders lose about 320 soldiers, six tanks and five artillery systems in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

There is missile hit in Khmelnytsky region – region’s head

Three people injured amid missile strikes on Odesa region– regional administration

Several missiles flying to Kyiv shot down by air defense in region – Klitschko

LATEST

By striking Ukrainian critical infrastructure, Kremlin wants to provoke new refugees flee to Europe – Podoliak

Rada offered to recognize Belarus temporarily occupied by Russia

Zelensky after another enemy attack: World can and must stop this terror

Invaders lose about 320 soldiers, six tanks and five artillery systems in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Air defense shoot down four missiles over Odesa region – Military Administration

Russian Ka-52 helicopter shot down in Kherson region

UNSC: Iran's transfer of drones to Russia is violation of resolution No. 2231

UAE allocates $100 mln to Ukraine for humanitarian aid

There is missile hit in Khmelnytsky region – region’s head

Three people injured amid missile strikes on Odesa region– regional administration

AD
AD
AD
AD