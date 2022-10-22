Invaders hit two objects of critical infrastructure in Mykolaiv region

On Saturday morning, the enemy hit two objects of critical infrastructure in Mykolaiv region, one more in Odesa and one in Kyrovohrad, the Operational Command Pivden (South) reports.

"In the morning, the enemy launched a massive strike from the Black Sea with high-precision Caliber missiles at critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine! In the southern regions, four such objects were hit. One in Odesa and Kyrovohrad regions, and two in Mykolaiv. In Odesa region, three people were injured. Details are being clarified for other objects," it said in a Facebook post.

During this attack, air defense forces shot down four cruise missiles over Odesa region, one over Mykolaiv.