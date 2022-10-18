Facts

15:04 18.10.2022

Estonian parliament declares Russia terrorist regime

The Estonian Parliament adopted a statement on Tuesday condemning the annexation of Ukrainian territories and declaring Russia a terrorist regime.

"Supporting the appeal of the Parliament of Ukraine to countries and international organisations, the Riigikogu declares Russia a terrorist regime and the Russian Federation a country that supports terrorism, whose actions we must confront together. The Riigikogu calls on the international community to adopt similar declarations," the Statement reads.

The Riigikogu strongly condemns the military actions of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and the illegal annexation of the territories conquered during the aggression and declares that Estonia will never recognise the violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine through aggressions and sham referendums.

"Violation of law can never create law. Putin’s regime with its threats of nuclear attack has turned Russia into the biggest danger to peace both in Europe and in the whole world," the Statement says.

The Riigikogu supports the investigations initiated by the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court to identify the crimes committed on the territory of Ukraine and considers it necessary to prosecute those guilty of crimes of aggression in an international special tribunal.

In the Statement, the Riigikogu also condemns the using of armed groups established with the support of the authorities of the Russian Federation, such as the Wagner Group, in the aggression, and considers it necessary to declare the armed forces of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics established by the Russian Federation as well as the Wagner private military company as terrorist organisations.

The Riigikogu supports the request to strip the Russian Federation of its status of a permanent member of the UN Security Council, and calls on the European Union Member States to stand united in implementing additional economic sanctions and the sanctions against private individuals with regard to the Russian Federation and its ally Belarus, and to monitor the strict adherence to the sanctions put in place so far.

The Riigikogu calls on the European Union and NATO Member States to decisively increase military aid to Ukraine, which is needed to stand against the aggression of the Russian Federation and to restore the sovereignty of Ukraine on its territory within its internationally recognised borders. The Statements also says that it is necessary to increase humanitarian aid to Ukraine and to support the country during the post-war reconstruction.

