Facts

18:09 17.10.2022

Russia to supply several hundred tanks, armored vehicles, artillery to Belarus as part of deployment of joint group of troops


About 470 tanks, armored fighting vehicles, artillery pieces and mortars will arrive in Belarus from Russia as part of the deployment of a joint group of troops, said Valery Revenko, head of the Department of International Military Cooperation, Assistant Minister of Defense of Belarus for International Military Cooperation.

"The total number will be up to 9,000 military personnel, about 170 tanks, up to 200 armored combat vehicles and up to 100 guns and mortars with a caliber of more than 100 mm," Revenko said on Twitter Monday.

