19:19 21.03.2025

Trump on prospect of ceasefire in Ukraine: Everything going very well so far

US President Donald Trump believes that work on a ceasefire in the Russian-Ukrainian war is going well.

Trump said at a briefing in Washington on Friday that they will have a ceasefire in many areas and, so far, things are going very well. He explained that the parties had a lot of weapons pointed at each other, and some soldiers, unfortunately, were surrounded by other soldiers. He added that they are going to have a full ceasefire pretty soon and then a contract will be made. He mentioned that negotiations were ongoing for a contract, including land division and other related matters, and that it was being discussed as they spoke.

