14:29 15.10.2022

Russian army loses 400 personnel in past day in Ukraine, since start of invasion about 64,700 people

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Federation has lost about 64,700 personnel, 2,524 tanks, 5,179 armored combat vehicles, 1,582 artillery systems, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 as of October 15 approximately amounted to: personnel – about 64,700 (400 more) people liquidated, tanks – 2,524 (3 more) units, armored combat vehicles – 5,179 (7 more) units, artillery systems – 1,582 (16 more) units, MLRS – 365 (3 more) units, air defense systems – 186 (0) units, aircraft - 268 (0) units, helicopters – 242 (2 more) units, tactical UAVs – 1,210 (11 more), cruise missiles – 316 (0), ships/boats – 16 (0) units, automotive vehicles and tankers 3,951 (7 more) units, special equipment – 142 (0)," the General Staff said in a message published on Facebook.

