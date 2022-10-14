Facts

16:44 14.10.2022

Podoliak: Russia will receive answer from world if it uses nuclear weapons

2 min read
Podoliak: Russia will receive answer from world if it uses nuclear weapons

In case of a real nuclear threat from Russia, the aggressor country will receive a response from the world, and the Russian authorities understand this, adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak said in an interview with the German publication Bild, according to the press service of the President's Office.

"NATO is monitoring everything that is going on in Russia with nuclear weapons. And NATO categorically warns Russia that even if there is an attempt to use nuclear weapons, there will be a response. Today, Russia is gradually reducing its rhetorical threats with nuclear weapons. There is a protocol according to which nuclear states operate," he said.

Podoliak said that the world is already doing a lot to prevent Russia from using nuclear weapons, in particular, warning statements have been made by U.S. President Joseph Biden and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. UN Secretary General António Guterres also called on Russia to immediately stop the rhetoric on nuclear threats.

The adviser to the Head of the President's Office noted that Russia invaded the territory of Ukraine with conventional weapons, and the Ukrainian troops launched a counteroffensive and repelled the Russian army also with conventional weapons.

"Russia says, 'If Ukraine does not allow us to leave the territories that we have invaded and which we cannot hold with conventional weapons, we will use nuclear weapons'," Podoliak said.

"This is how a nuclear state threatens a non-nuclear state. If Russia is not stopped now, other countries will abandon the NPT [the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons], since any war against a nuclear state will lead to losses. These countries will try to find nuclear weapon components on the black market or elsewhere. Russia not only threatens Ukraine, it breaks the key element of global security," he said.

Tags: #russia #podoliak

MORE ABOUT

09:46 12.10.2022
Zelensky: Russia should be excluded from UNESCO

Zelensky: Russia should be excluded from UNESCO

16:37 11.10.2022
Russia continues to move Iranian drones to Belarus – intelligence

Russia continues to move Iranian drones to Belarus – intelligence

19:35 10.10.2022
UK criticizes Russia's attempts to hold secret vote in UN on Ukraine – media

UK criticizes Russia's attempts to hold secret vote in UN on Ukraine – media

19:29 10.10.2022
Further military cooperation between Belarus and Russia to have serious consequences for regime – Czech FM

Further military cooperation between Belarus and Russia to have serious consequences for regime – Czech FM

15:06 10.10.2022
Podoliak: Putin's terrorism accusation of Ukraine looks cynical even for Russia

Podoliak: Putin's terrorism accusation of Ukraine looks cynical even for Russia

16:11 08.10.2022
Everything illegal must be destroyed – Podoliak about fire on Kerch Strait bridge

Everything illegal must be destroyed – Podoliak about fire on Kerch Strait bridge

13:22 06.10.2022
Russian invaders lose 330 soldiers, 14 tanks and 15 UAVs in Ukraine over past day

Russian invaders lose 330 soldiers, 14 tanks and 15 UAVs in Ukraine over past day

14:27 29.09.2022
Finland closing border for Russian tourists on Friday

Finland closing border for Russian tourists on Friday

15:42 28.09.2022
Putin plans to fight till death by elderly people, office plankton – Podoliak

Putin plans to fight till death by elderly people, office plankton – Podoliak

16:41 27.09.2022
Podoliak calls accident at Nord Stream terrorist attack planned by Russia

Podoliak calls accident at Nord Stream terrorist attack planned by Russia

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: By defeating this enemy, we will respond to all enemies of our statehood

Zelensky, Zaluzhny congratulate Ukrainian military on Ukraine's Defenders Day

Zelensky: Red Cross mandate must be fulfilled

Zelensky: PACE decision to recognize Russia as terrorist state is political signal

Situation at front difficult, but controllable, necessary to increase AFU firepower, integrated air defense - Zaluzhny after talk with Milley

LATEST

Rescue operation in Mykolaiv completed, body of one more victim found under apartment building rubble – mayor

Enemy fires three missiles at Zaporizhia this morning, no casualties

IAEA head announces moving to creation of security zone for ZNPP after visits to Ukraine, Russia

Russian troops lose their ability to attack in Donetsk region – ISW

Repaired Panzerhaubitze artillery mounts return to Ukraine – Lithuanian Defense Minister

Zelensky: By defeating this enemy, we will respond to all enemies of our statehood

Zelensky, Zaluzhny congratulate Ukrainian military on Ukraine's Defenders Day

Kyiv urges partners not to succumb to Russia's attempts to accuse others of its own terrorist actions – MFA

Zelensky: Red Cross mandate must be fulfilled

Zelensky: PACE decision to recognize Russia as terrorist state is political signal

AD
AD
AD
AD