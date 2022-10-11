Energoatom reports on kidnapping of deputy director of ZNPP by occupiers

On October 10, Russian terrorists abducted Zaporizhia NPP Deputy General Director for Personnel Valeriy Martyniuk and he is kept in secret detention, apparently using their methods of torture and intimidation, National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom has reported.

"Thus, the Russians are trying to get the information they need so much about the personal files of the workers of the Zaporizhia NPP to force the Ukrainian personnel to work for Rosatom as soon as possible. The occupiers literally use torture against the nuclear workers of the ZNPP, using the most cruel treatment," the company said.

Energoatom called on IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi and the world community to use all possible measures to immediately release Martyniuk from the captivity of the Russian occupiers and return him to his official duties.

"The lawlessness of the invaders at the Zaporizhia NPP must be stopped as soon as possible! To do this, it is necessary to create a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the ZNPP and return it under the full control of Ukraine," Energoatom said.

As reported, this is not the first kidnapping of ZNPP employees – from ordinary personnel to ex-general director Ihor Murashov.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that representatives of the Russian armed forces and the occupation administration continue to pressure plant employees to force them to receive Russian passports and sign contracts with Rosatom.