Facts

16:06 11.10.2022

Energoatom reports on kidnapping of deputy director of ZNPP by occupiers

2 min read
Energoatom reports on kidnapping of deputy director of ZNPP by occupiers

On October 10, Russian terrorists abducted Zaporizhia NPP Deputy General Director for Personnel Valeriy Martyniuk and he is kept in secret detention, apparently using their methods of torture and intimidation, National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom has reported.

"Thus, the Russians are trying to get the information they need so much about the personal files of the workers of the Zaporizhia NPP to force the Ukrainian personnel to work for Rosatom as soon as possible. The occupiers literally use torture against the nuclear workers of the ZNPP, using the most cruel treatment," the company said.

Energoatom called on IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi and the world community to use all possible measures to immediately release Martyniuk from the captivity of the Russian occupiers and return him to his official duties.

"The lawlessness of the invaders at the Zaporizhia NPP must be stopped as soon as possible! To do this, it is necessary to create a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the ZNPP and return it under the full control of Ukraine," Energoatom said.

As reported, this is not the first kidnapping of ZNPP employees – from ordinary personnel to ex-general director Ihor Murashov.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that representatives of the Russian armed forces and the occupation administration continue to pressure plant employees to force them to receive Russian passports and sign contracts with Rosatom.

Tags: #kidnapping #zaporizhia_npp

MORE ABOUT

10:58 11.10.2022
Energoatom head urges ZNPP employees not to sign contracts for work at Rosatom

Energoatom head urges ZNPP employees not to sign contracts for work at Rosatom

17:04 08.10.2022
Enerhodar blacked out after another explosion – mayor

Enerhodar blacked out after another explosion – mayor

15:24 08.10.2022
IAEA head to visit Ukraine again after trip to Russia

IAEA head to visit Ukraine again after trip to Russia

17:53 07.10.2022
Rotation of IAEA staff takes place at ZNPP

Rotation of IAEA staff takes place at ZNPP

09:43 07.10.2022
Zelensky: Any decisions of current Russia’s leadership to transfer ZNPP to Russian ownership null and void

Zelensky: Any decisions of current Russia’s leadership to transfer ZNPP to Russian ownership null and void

10:34 06.10.2022
Kyiv calls on EU, G7 to impose sanctions against Rosatom, urges IAEA to limit cooperation with Russia due to attempt to take control of ZNPP

Kyiv calls on EU, G7 to impose sanctions against Rosatom, urges IAEA to limit cooperation with Russia due to attempt to take control of ZNPP

14:39 05.10.2022
Energoatom head Kotin takes over duties of ZNPP director general

Energoatom head Kotin takes over duties of ZNPP director general

14:17 05.10.2022
ZNPP worked, will work in Ukraine – Energoatom on creation of JSC for operation of plant by Rostatom

ZNPP worked, will work in Ukraine – Energoatom on creation of JSC for operation of plant by Rostatom

13:20 01.10.2022
Occupiers detain ZNPP director general, take him away in unknown direction

Occupiers detain ZNPP director general, take him away in unknown direction

16:56 29.09.2022
Fires at power units of ZNPP not recorded, possible that animals trip Russian mines – Energoatom

Fires at power units of ZNPP not recorded, possible that animals trip Russian mines – Energoatom

AD

HOT NEWS

Prisoner swap takes place, 32 Ukrainian soldiers released, body of Israeli returned

Ukrenergo jointly with regional power suppliers manage to restore power supply almost throughout Ukraine after Russia's Oct 10 attacks

Zelensky asks heads of G-7 countries to supply medium- and long-range air defense and missile defense systems

Zelensky calls on G7 countries for symmetrical response to Russia's actions

Energy facility in Lviv region reportedly struck – regional governor

LATEST

Stoltenberg: It's important for Ukraine to win struggle against Russia, otherwise world will be vulnerable to Russian aggression

Prisoner swap takes place, 32 Ukrainian soldiers released, body of Israeli returned

Ukrenergo jointly with regional power suppliers manage to restore power supply almost throughout Ukraine after Russia's Oct 10 attacks

Zelensky asks heads of G-7 countries to supply medium- and long-range air defense and missile defense systems

Zelensky calls on G7 countries for symmetrical response to Russia's actions

Klitschko: It will take up to three weeks to make glass for pedestrian-bicycle bridge in Kyiv

Russia continues to move Iranian drones to Belarus – intelligence

Invaders damage diplomatic institutions of foreign states in Kyiv during shelling on Oct 10 – MFA

AFU shoot down 43 enemy missiles of various types on Oct 10, 12 cruise missiles on Tues morning

Energy facility in Lviv region reportedly struck – regional governor

AD
AD
AD
AD