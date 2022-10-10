Facts

19:29 10.10.2022

Further military cooperation between Belarus and Russia to have serious consequences for regime – Czech FM

Further military cooperation between Belarus and the Russian Federation will have serious consequences for the regime, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said.

"One can speculate, and I do not know what is the correct answer to the question why Belarus has not fully joined militarily [to Russia's aggression against Ukraine]. I would not advise the Belarusian leadership of this [further cooperation with the Russian leadership]. This will have grave consequences for the regime. There is still a strong opposition to Lukashenko, although this opposition has been suppressed in recent years by the illegitimate leadership of Belarus," Lipavsky told reporters in Prague on Monday.

He noted that on the other hand, Russian President Vladimir Putin is increasingly desperate in his actions, as evidenced by partial mobilization and indiscriminate attacks on Ukrainian cities.

"It is obvious that Belarus is taking part in this conflict, since the units invaded the territory of Ukraine through the territory of Belarus, and many of these missile strikes occur from airfields and the airspace of Belarus, many missiles are launched from aircraft that fly in the airspace of Belarus. There is a clear participation of the Belarusian regime in the military events in Ukraine," Lipavsky said.

According to the Czech Foreign Minister, it is difficult to foresee exactly what the reaction of the international community will be to the massive shelling of Ukraine on Monday, but this will definitely only strengthen its position.

"The immediate reaction from the ministry and my personal, of course, was a clear statement that this is disgusting, this is a new set of war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine. I cannot say for sure right now how this will affect our policy towards Ukraine ... This is a clear reaction to the Crimea Bridge incident on Saturday, which occurred on the territory of Ukraine. This bridge is illegal, and it is a military target for many obvious reasons," he stressed.

Lipavsky added that the Czech Embassy in Ukraine is working, its staff follows all the necessary warnings related to such emergencies.

"The embassy is working, but, of course, with all the necessary precautions," he said.

Tags: #russia #belarus #military_cooperation

