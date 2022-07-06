Facts

11:47 06.07.2022

Haidai: Despite capture of almost entire Luhansk region, fierce battles taking place in two settlements

1 min read
Haidai: Despite capture of almost entire Luhansk region, fierce battles taking place in two settlements

Despite the seizure of almost the entire territory of Luhansk region by Russian invaders, fierce battles are still going on in two settlements, Head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai has said.

"Unfortunately, the situation is very difficult. But the fact that the Russians reported that they completely captured the entire region is not entirely true. Since Luhansk region is still fighting: almost the entire territory has been captured, but fierce battles are still taking place in two settlements. And it cannot be said that [the Russian occupiers] have directly entered 100% of the administrative border of Luhansk region," he said at a briefing at Ukraine Media Center on Wednesday.

According to him, the Russian army is constantly receiving certain reserves, new equipment, a huge amount of ammunition for artillery, and "they are shelling everything there from morning to night, trying to establish stable crossings, that is, they still want to complete the complete occupation of Luhansk region."

