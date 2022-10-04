Villages of Bohuslavka, Borivska Andriyivka in Kharkiv region liberated – Borivska village Council

The villages of Borivska Andriyivka and Bohuslavka of Borivska merged territorial community of Izium district of Kharkiv region have been liberated from Russian occupation on Tuesday, the Telegram channel of Borivska settlement Council said.

"On October 4, 2022 Bohuslavka met the liberators!" the message says.

Later, a video was published of the raising of the State flag over the rural administrative building, with the inscription "The village of Borivska Andriyivka – Ukraine!"

Both villages are located north of Borova village, which was liberated on Monday, October 3.