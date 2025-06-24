Over 6,000 people need to be evacuated on Kupyansk axis – Regional military administration

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/synegubov.oleg

In Kharkiv region, the evacuation of civilians from the Kupyansk and Izyum districts is ongoing, with more than 6,000 people still remaining in the evacuation zone, said Oleh Syneihubov, head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration has said.

"On average, from 10 to 50 people leave per day," Syneihubov wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to him, 6,063 people still remain in the evacuation zone on the Kupyansk axis, about a quarter of them (1,431) in Kupyansk.

"Ensuring stable provision of public services in the city of Kupyansk - (IF-U) is extremely difficult, on the left bank - it is completely impossible. The enemy is purposefully shelling critical infrastructure, attacking repair teams, units of the State Emergency Service and emergency medical care," Syneihubov noted.

He also reported that another 1,621 people need to be evacuated from the Borivska community of the Izyum district, and 1,359 from the Shevchenkivska community of the Kupyansk district.