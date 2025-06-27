Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:50 27.06.2025

One person killed, four injured due to enemy shelling in Kharkiv region – Synehubov

1 min read
One person killed, four injured due to enemy shelling in Kharkiv region – Synehubov

One person was killed and four injured over the past 24 hours as a result of enemy attacks on two settlements in Kharkiv region, head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov reported in Telegram on Friday.

"A 70-year-old man was injured in the village of Vovchanski Khutory of Vovchansk community; a 43-year-old, 33-year-old and 40-year-old man were injured in the village of Pidlyman of Borova community; a 53-year-old man was killed in the village of Vilhuvatka," Synehubov wrote.

According to him, the occupiers used unguided aircraft missiles, aerial bombs and Shahed UAVs.

Due to enemy shelling, a private house was damaged in Kupiansk district, and an agricultural enterprise and a recreation center were damaged in Izium district.

Tags: #kharkiv_region #synehubov

