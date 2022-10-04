Zelensky reacts to Musk's statements about Ukraine, Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has reacted to the messages of founder and head of Tesla Inc. Elon Musk, who put forward an idea of transferring the occupied Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea to the Russian Federation, and also called Ukraine's victory in the war unlikely, since the Russian Federation has a larger population and is mobilizing.

"Which Elon Musk do you like more? One who supports Ukraine? One who supports Russia?" Zelensky wrote and attached the poll to the post.

Earlier, Musk said on Twitter: "Ukraine-Russia Peace: Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people. Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 [until Khrushchev's mistake]. Water supply to Crimea assured. Ukraine remains neutral." He also attached the poll to the post.