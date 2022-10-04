Facts

11:12 04.10.2022

Zelensky reacts to Musk's statements about Ukraine, Russia

1 min read
Zelensky reacts to Musk's statements about Ukraine, Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has reacted to the messages of founder and head of Tesla Inc. Elon Musk, who put forward an idea of transferring the occupied Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea to the Russian Federation, and also called Ukraine's victory in the war unlikely, since the Russian Federation has a larger population and is mobilizing.

"Which Elon Musk do you like more? One who supports Ukraine? One who supports Russia?" Zelensky wrote and attached the poll to the post.

Earlier, Musk said on Twitter: "Ukraine-Russia Peace: Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people. Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 [until Khrushchev's mistake]. Water supply to Crimea assured. Ukraine remains neutral." He also attached the poll to the post.

Tags: #musk #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

10:58 04.10.2022
Musk offers to cede Crimea to Russia, Podoliak offers to demilitarize Russia in return

Musk offers to cede Crimea to Russia, Podoliak offers to demilitarize Russia in return

09:18 03.10.2022
Zelensky calls powerful statement by nine NATO countries in support of Ukraine's entry into Alliance

Zelensky calls powerful statement by nine NATO countries in support of Ukraine's entry into Alliance

17:23 30.09.2022
Ukraine ready for dialogue, but with another Russian president – Zelensky

Ukraine ready for dialogue, but with another Russian president – Zelensky

10:29 30.09.2022
Zelensky: Russia won’t receive new territory of Ukraine, but equates itself to so–called ‘DPR,’ ‘LPR’

Zelensky: Russia won’t receive new territory of Ukraine, but equates itself to so–called ‘DPR,’ ‘LPR’

09:14 30.09.2022
Zelensky: We know how to react to Russia’s actions

Zelensky: We know how to react to Russia’s actions

14:04 29.09.2022
Zelensky to take part in first summit of European Political Community via video link

Zelensky to take part in first summit of European Political Community via video link

09:38 29.09.2022
Zelensky in address to Athens Democracy Forum: Greater unity we have, more tangible Russia's defeat is

Zelensky in address to Athens Democracy Forum: Greater unity we have, more tangible Russia's defeat is

09:21 29.09.2022
Zelensky: Canada could lead global demining efforts in Ukraine

Zelensky: Canada could lead global demining efforts in Ukraine

19:10 28.09.2022
Military, financial support for Ukraine should be strengthened in response to Russia's sham referenda – Zelensky after talks with Truss

Military, financial support for Ukraine should be strengthened in response to Russia's sham referenda – Zelensky after talks with Truss

15:19 28.09.2022
Erdoğan, Zelensky discuss situation at ZNPP, Russian sham referenda

Erdoğan, Zelensky discuss situation at ZNPP, Russian sham referenda

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky endorses NSDC decision on strengthening Ukraine's defense, impossibility of talks with Putin, sanctions against Russia

Zelensky: prospect of hostilities becoming obvious – more and more occupiers want to escape

Invaders launch missile attack on medical facility in Kharkiv region: doctor killed, nurse wounded – Synehubov

Money raised in Czech Republic to buy modernized T-72 tank for AFU, 11,000 people join fundraising – Ambassador of Ukraine

Ukraine's Constitutional Court insists on termination of Russia's membership in World Conference on Constitutional Justice

LATEST

Zelensky endorses NSDC decision on strengthening Ukraine's defense, impossibility of talks with Putin, sanctions against Russia

Four HIMARS expected in next US $625 mln military aid package for Ukraine

Yermak presents Gold Star Order to five defenders of Azovstal, who awarded title of Hero of Ukraine

Following night missile strikes on Kharkiv, two fires break out, woman dies – Synehubov

Mariupol allocates over UAH 600 mln for purchase of war bonds

Zelensky: prospect of hostilities becoming obvious – more and more occupiers want to escape

Biden signs into law bill on provisional budget including aid for Ukraine - White House

Invaders launch missile attack on medical facility in Kharkiv region: doctor killed, nurse wounded – Synehubov

Money raised in Czech Republic to buy modernized T-72 tank for AFU, 11,000 people join fundraising – Ambassador of Ukraine

USA welcomes Ukraine's success in Lyman – media

AD
AD
AD
AD