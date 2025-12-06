Rubio's deputy sharply criticizes EU countries after NATO meeting, Musk calls for dissolution of European Union

The United States cannot pretend to be partners with NATO members – the European Union – while those nations allow the unelected, undemocratic, and unrepresentative EU bureaucracy in Brussels to pursue a policy of civilizational suicide, said US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau.

“When these countries wear their NATO hats, they insist that Transatlantic cooperation is the cornerstone of our mutual security,” Landau wrote on the social network X on Saturday after this week’s meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, where he attended instead of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“But when these countries wear their EU hats, they pursue all sorts of agendas that are often utterly adverse to US interests and security—including censorship, economic suicide/climate fanaticism, open borders, disdain for national sovereignty/promotion of multilateral governance and taxation, support for Communist Cuba, etc,” the US Deputy Secretary of State emphasized.

According to him, the USA has long failed to address the glaring discrepancy between its relations with NATO and the EU, because almost all the same countries are in both organizations.

“This inconsistency cannot continue. Either the great nations of Europe are our partners in protecting the Western civilization that we inherited from them or they are not,” Landau summed up.

He was immediately supported by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó.

“You are absolutely right, Chris! We are working on a patriotic revolution to make Europe great again! No war, no migration, no gender!” he said on X.

Earlier, the United States published a new National Security Strategy, which emphasizes the goal of cultivating resistance to Europe’s current development trajectory. It also emphasizes the importance of opening European markets to US goods and services and ensuring fair treatment for American workers and businesses, as well as developing healthy states in Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe through trade ties, arms sales, political cooperation, and cultural and educational exchanges.

That same day, US Secretary of State Rubio criticized the European Commission’s decision to fine social media platform X $140 million.

“It’s an attack on all American tech platforms and the American people by foreign governments. The days of censoring Americans online are over,” he said on X.

And its majority owner, Elon Musk, even called for the dissolution of the European Union.

“The EU should be abolished and sovereignty returned to individual countries, so that governments can better represent their people,” Musk said Saturday.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán also took the stand and criticized the decision to fine social network X.

“The Commission’s attack on X says it all. When the Brusselian overlords cannot win the debate, they reach for the fines. Europe needs free speech, not unelected bureaucrats deciding what we can read or say. Hats off to Elon Musk for holding the line,” Orban said on X.