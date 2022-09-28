Zelensky at UNSC: Russia bringing world to nuclear catastrophe

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), said that Russia is leading the world to a nuclear catastrophe.

“Russia ignored the IAEA's call for the immediate de-occupation of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant and the cessation of any hostilities against any nuclear facilities of Ukraine. This fact once again proves that Russia is deliberately keeping the world on the verge of a radiation disaster,” Zelensky said in a video message to the participants of the meeting on Tuesday evening.

According to him, the very threat of using nuclear weapons has become a constant narrative of Russian propaganda.

Zelensky stressed that this is direct proof that Russia has no right to possess nuclear weapons, since it is unable to guarantee the security of the world even against threats of the use of nuclear weapons.