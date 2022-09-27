Zelensky: Russian offensive in Donetsk region is cynical murder of its own soldiers

The attempts of the Russian offensive in Donetsk region will go down in the history of wars as one of the most cynical murders of their own soldiers, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message on Monday evening.

“Despite the obvious senselessness of the war for Russia and the occupiers' loss of initiative, the command of the Russian military still drives them to their death. Constant attempts of the Russian offensive in the Donetsk region will surely go down in the history of wars as one of the most cynical murders of one’s own soldiers,” he said.

According to him, “when we see these offensives, we are once again convinced that the Russian mobilization is a frank attempt to give commanders on the ground a constant stream of ‘cannon fodder.’ There is simply no other point in the Russian mobilization.”

“They felt that they will lose, and they are simply trying to delay this moment, to ensure at least some activity at the front, to replace the dead with at least someone with weapons in their hands,” he also aid.

Unfortunately, he said, “Russian society is not yet aware of all the brutality of the Russian government towards its own people. But we must do everything so that every citizen of Russia recognizes that his own state is depriving him of the most important thing - the right to life.”