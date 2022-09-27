Facts

09:43 27.09.2022

Russian missile destroys infrastructure of airport in Kryvyi Rih, its further use impossible – region’s head

1 min read
Russian missile destroys infrastructure of airport in Kryvyi Rih, its further use impossible – region’s head

The Russian X-59 rocket destroyed the airport in Kryvyi Rih, its further use is impossible, people were not injured, said head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznychenko.

"An enemy attack on Kryvyi Rih. The Russians hit the airport with an X-59 missile. Its infrastructure is destroyed. Further use of the airfield and equipment is impossible," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Monday evening.

People were not injured during the strike, Reznychenko said.

Tags: #airport #infrastructure #war #kryvyi_rih

MORE ABOUT

10:02 27.09.2022
Air defense of Navy destroys three kamikaze drones Shahed-136 Tues morning

Air defense of Navy destroys three kamikaze drones Shahed-136 Tues morning

15:41 24.09.2022
Ukrainian defenders hit pontoon bridge, concentrations of Russian military equipment – Pivden command

Ukrainian defenders hit pontoon bridge, concentrations of Russian military equipment – Pivden command

15:10 24.09.2022
Occupiers drop containers with poisonous substance on AFU positions – Pivden command

Occupiers drop containers with poisonous substance on AFU positions – Pivden command

13:58 24.09.2022
Two people killed, three wounded by enemy shelling in Donetsk region in past 24 hours – Kyrylenko

Two people killed, three wounded by enemy shelling in Donetsk region in past 24 hours – Kyrylenko

13:51 24.09.2022
Russia's war of aggression kills 391 Ukrainian children – PGO

Russia's war of aggression kills 391 Ukrainian children – PGO

14:23 23.09.2022
Zelensky: It's necessary to talk sense into Russian leadership in order to end war before Russian conscripts die

Zelensky: It's necessary to talk sense into Russian leadership in order to end war before Russian conscripts die

12:15 23.09.2022
Russia won’t win war against Ukraine – Baerbock

Russia won’t win war against Ukraine – Baerbock

10:18 23.09.2022
Russia has already lost the war morally and politically – Borrell

Russia has already lost the war morally and politically – Borrell

09:46 22.09.2022
Zelensky presents 'Ukraine's peace formula' at UN General Assembly session

Zelensky presents 'Ukraine's peace formula' at UN General Assembly session

19:35 21.09.2022
Russia’s war aimed at extinguishing Ukraine’s right to exist - Biden

Russia’s war aimed at extinguishing Ukraine’s right to exist - Biden

AD

HOT NEWS

Death toll from Russian missile attack on Pervomaiske rises to seven – emergency service

U.S. to provide Ukraine with additional $457.5 million in civilian security assistance – Blinken

Verkhovna Rada to adopt bill on competitive selection of judges for Constitutional Court at one of next sessions – Stefanchuk

AEA starts negotiations on creation of nuclear safety zone at Zaporizhia NPP – Grossi

Zelensky holds regular meeting of Supreme Commander's HQ

LATEST

Zelensky: Russian offensive in Donetsk region is cynical murder of its own soldiers

People injured during night shelling of Zaporizhia – City Council secretary

Invaders shell Mykolaiv, number of civilian objects damaged – mayor

If you want war to end soon, give us Leopard 2 – Podoliak in interview with Tagesschau

Death toll from Russian missile attack on Pervomaiske rises to seven – emergency service

U.S. to provide Ukraine with additional $457.5 million in civilian security assistance – Blinken

Verkhovna Rada to adopt bill on competitive selection of judges for Constitutional Court at one of next sessions – Stefanchuk

Putin's threats should be taken seriously, but EU to continue providing Ukraine with military support, impose sanctions against Russia – Borrell

AEA starts negotiations on creation of nuclear safety zone at Zaporizhia NPP – Grossi

Zelensky holds regular meeting of Supreme Commander's HQ

AD
AD
AD
AD