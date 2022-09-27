Russian missile destroys infrastructure of airport in Kryvyi Rih, its further use impossible – region’s head

The Russian X-59 rocket destroyed the airport in Kryvyi Rih, its further use is impossible, people were not injured, said head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznychenko.

"An enemy attack on Kryvyi Rih. The Russians hit the airport with an X-59 missile. Its infrastructure is destroyed. Further use of the airfield and equipment is impossible," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Monday evening.

People were not injured during the strike, Reznychenko said.