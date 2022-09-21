Zelensky: Ukraine to continue to be guarantor of UN Food Programme

President Volodymyr Zelensky assured that Ukraine would continue to be the guarantor of the UN Food Programme and continue to help other countries with its agricultural products even in the conditions of a full-scale war with the Russian Federation.

"Even in the conditions of a full-scale war, we help those who cannot provide agricultural products for themselves with our agricultural products. And I want to assure the UN that Ukraine will continue to be a guarantor of the UN World Food Programme," he said during a speech at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday night.

According to Zelensky, Russia seeks to provide food in exchange for sovereignty of states.

"Why did it need all this? To supposedly graciously give food in exchange for sovereignty. In exchange for political submission. In exchange for vulnerability. Vulnerability of many African, Asian and European countries," the president believes.

He noted that Ukraine was making efforts to restore agricultural exports, which is a matter not only of the economy, but also of basic values. According to him, in eight months of 2021, Ukraine exported about 38 million tonnes of agricultural products, and in eight months of 2022, the world market received almost 10 million tonnes less.

"Minus 10 million tonnes of our agricultural exports is plus tens of millions of people who found themselves on the brink of starvation or are starving. And these are only the initial consequences of the Russian blockade of our ports, Russian attempts with missile strikes to prevent us from building new export logistics, and the immoral political game with fluctuations in food prices," the head of the Ukrainian state said, calling for Russia to be held accountable.

Zelensky noted that Ukraine is helping Somalia and Ethiopia. "Africa, Asia, Europe, the Americas... Wherever food is needed, we are ready to export and help," he said.

The Ukrainian head of state stressed that the Ukrainian grain export initiative was working steadily and thanked UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.