Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners destroy aircraft, X-59 missile, five enemy UAVs over day – Ukraine's Air Force

On Monday, September 19, Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners destroyed an aircraft, an X-59 missile and five UAVs of the Russian occupiers, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"Over September 19, anti-aircraft missile units of the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed one Su-25 attack aircraft, one X-59 air-to-surface guided missile and five operational-tactical UAVs of the Russian occupation forces," according to a report on the Telegram channel on Monday evening.

It is also noted that the fighter, attack, and bomber aircraft of the Air Force continue to strike in different directions at the enemy's positions of equipment and the logistics of the occupiers with various types of weapons.