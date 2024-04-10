Press Conferences

13:49 10.04.2024

Most Ukrainians believe in Ukraine's victory, more than half of them believe it will happen no later than in two years – opinion poll

3 min read
The absolute majority of Ukrainians (59.5%) are convinced of Ukraine's victory in the war against the Russian Federation, another 23% believe that Ukraine is likely to win, according to the results of a sociological survey conducted by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center on March 21-27 and presented at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday.

At the same time, only 4.4% of respondents are inclined to such a thought that Ukraine will not be able to win, 6.4%, and the same number found it difficult to answer.

Some 21.9% of respondents who said they believed in Ukraine's victory said that it would come before the end of this year, and another 34.5% said that in 1-2 years. Some 16.7% expect that victory will be only in 3-5 years, 4.2% - not earlier than in 5 years, and 0.8% - not during their lifetime. While 21.3% found it difficult to answer.

The relative majority of respondents who believe in Ukraine's victory (45.5%) said they would consider the expulsion of Russian troops from the entire territory of Ukraine and the restoration of borders as of January 2014 to be a victory in the war. At the same time, 23.1% said that Ukraine's victory would be considered the destruction of the Russian army and the promotion of an uprising within the Russian Federation and its disintegration.

Only 10.7% of respondents who believe in victory said that they would consider the expulsion of Russian troops beyond the disengagement line as of February 23, 2022, with the abandonment of Crimea and certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions under occupation, a victory. And only 6.2% will consider the retention of the Russian army in the currently occupied territories, including certain areas of Kherson and Zaporizhia regions, a victory. Some 8.6% said they would consider the expulsion of Russian troops from the entire territory of Ukraine, except for the occupied Crimea, a victory.

The survey was conducted by face-to-face method among 2,020 respondents aged 18 and over in all government-controlled territories of Ukraine where there are no military operations, according to a stratified multi-stage sample using random selection at the first stages of the sample and the quota method of selecting respondents at the final stage. The structure of the sample population reproduces the demographic structure of the adult population of the territories in which the survey was conducted, as of the beginning of 2022 (by age, gender, type of settlement). The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%, additional systematic sampling deviations may be due to the consequences of the aggression of the Russian Federation.

