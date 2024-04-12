Yermak urges maximum solidarity to most war-affected Kharkiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhia regions

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has called on those present at the Meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities to show maximum solidarity and support for the regions most affected by Russian attacks.

"Mobilization is not only about the defense forces. It is about the maximum efficiency of the authorities. Unity is above all. It is difficult for all of us. The war has come everywhere, but Kharkiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhia – they and their regions are facing the hardest challenge now. And I urge you to show maximum solidarity to the most affected regions," he said.

According to Yermak, it is necessary "to convey a simple message to everyone: Ukrainians have one goal – public support. This is a factor of the country's sustainability. This is a powerful tool for consolidating international assistance."

The head of the President's Office also noted that the key components of Ukraine's victory are the support for soldiers and the rehabilitation of veterans, the safety of the population and the protection of critical infrastructure, stimulating economic development, increasing management efficiency, and European integration.

"At the international level, these are the two leading tracks. Security guarantees for Ukraine on its path to full membership in NATO and the implementation of President [of Ukraine Volodymyr] Zelensky's Peace Formula. As of today, we have already concluded nine bilateral security agreements. And the work continues," he said.

Speaking about the upcoming Peace Summit, which will take place on June 14-15 in Switzerland, Yermak said that Ukraine expects about a hundred heads of state and government to participate in this event, since "this will determine our ability to further resist the aggressor and further develop."

He also called on the participants of the event to "make the most of the Congress meeting, but there is one condition here – complete dedication from everyone 24/7."

As reported, the Meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities took place in Chernivtsi. It was attended by 160 members of Congress, including 78 leaders of cities, villages and towns, and more than 1,500 participants joined online.