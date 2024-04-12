Facts

19:47 12.04.2024

Yermak urges maximum solidarity to most war-affected Kharkiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhia regions

2 min read
Yermak urges maximum solidarity to most war-affected Kharkiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhia regions

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has called on those present at the Meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities to show maximum solidarity and support for the regions most affected by Russian attacks.

"Mobilization is not only about the defense forces. It is about the maximum efficiency of the authorities. Unity is above all. It is difficult for all of us. The war has come everywhere, but Kharkiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhia – they and their regions are facing the hardest challenge now. And I urge you to show maximum solidarity to the most affected regions," he said.

According to Yermak, it is necessary "to convey a simple message to everyone: Ukrainians have one goal – public support. This is a factor of the country's sustainability. This is a powerful tool for consolidating international assistance."

The head of the President's Office also noted that the key components of Ukraine's victory are the support for soldiers and the rehabilitation of veterans, the safety of the population and the protection of critical infrastructure, stimulating economic development, increasing management efficiency, and European integration.

"At the international level, these are the two leading tracks. Security guarantees for Ukraine on its path to full membership in NATO and the implementation of President [of Ukraine Volodymyr] Zelensky's Peace Formula. As of today, we have already concluded nine bilateral security agreements. And the work continues," he said.

Speaking about the upcoming Peace Summit, which will take place on June 14-15 in Switzerland, Yermak said that Ukraine expects about a hundred heads of state and government to participate in this event, since "this will determine our ability to further resist the aggressor and further develop."

He also called on the participants of the event to "make the most of the Congress meeting, but there is one condition here – complete dedication from everyone 24/7."

As reported, the Meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities took place in Chernivtsi. It was attended by 160 members of Congress, including 78 leaders of cities, villages and towns, and more than 1,500 participants joined online.

Tags: #war #affected_regions

MORE ABOUT

16:12 10.04.2024
Most Ukrainians oppose holding elections before end of war, think they may divide society – survey

Most Ukrainians oppose holding elections before end of war, think they may divide society – survey

13:49 10.04.2024
Most Ukrainians believe in Ukraine's victory, more than half of them believe it will happen no later than in two years – opinion poll

Most Ukrainians believe in Ukraine's victory, more than half of them believe it will happen no later than in two years – opinion poll

11:56 09.04.2024
Head of War Dept: It’s known about 54 Ukrainian POWs executed by Russian military

Head of War Dept: It’s known about 54 Ukrainian POWs executed by Russian military

09:09 05.04.2024
Some 128 medical workers killed, 288 injured since start of Russia’s full–scale invasion in Ukraine - WHO

Some 128 medical workers killed, 288 injured since start of Russia’s full–scale invasion in Ukraine - WHO

13:28 22.03.2024
Pavliuk: Russia building up group of 100,000 troops, might conduct summer offensive

Pavliuk: Russia building up group of 100,000 troops, might conduct summer offensive

09:48 22.03.2024
Russia, its leadership must be held fully accountable for waging war of aggression against Ukraine, most serious crimes committed – European Council’s conclusions

Russia, its leadership must be held fully accountable for waging war of aggression against Ukraine, most serious crimes committed – European Council’s conclusions

19:17 18.03.2024
Prosecutor General: More than 800 attempts of cyber attacks by Russia on state institutions, services recorded

Prosecutor General: More than 800 attempts of cyber attacks by Russia on state institutions, services recorded

16:54 18.03.2024
Accounting Chamber: War, fires and tree cutting cause almost UAH 23 bln in damage to Ukraine

Accounting Chamber: War, fires and tree cutting cause almost UAH 23 bln in damage to Ukraine

20:24 05.03.2024
Ukrainian aviation strike 11 places of invaders’ concentration over day, shoot down three enemy fighters

Ukrainian aviation strike 11 places of invaders’ concentration over day, shoot down three enemy fighters

19:15 04.03.2024
Russian aviation losses appear to be prompting significant decrease in Russian aviation activity

Russian aviation losses appear to be prompting significant decrease in Russian aviation activity

AD

HOT NEWS

Sybiha dismissed as Dpty Head of President's Office

President focuses attention of Congress of Local, Regional Authorities on energy protection, air defense, job creation, communication with partners

Commander of South Operational Command Kovalchuk announces his resignation from his position

After every prisoner swap information appears that gives hope to families of missing persons – Commissioner

The Netherlands provides extra EUR 1 bln in defense assistance, EUR 400 mln for recovery to Ukraine

LATEST

URCS conducting project on psychosocial support for population in Kirovograd region

Occupation forces inflict two missile, 72 air strikes, shell more than 110 Ukrainian settlements

Defense Ministry: Delegations of Ukraine, USA discuss training programs for military doctors

Impossible to fully protect very large facilities only by engineering structures without air defense – Nayyem

Kuleba discusses with Italian counterpart search for air defense systems for Ukraine

At least one person killed, one injured in enemy attack on New York

Private houses, power lines damaged as Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk region

Sybiha dismissed as Dpty Head of President's Office

President focuses attention of Congress of Local, Regional Authorities on energy protection, air defense, job creation, communication with partners

Commissioner for Missing Persons about search posts in social media: There're domestic frauds and enemy instigators

AD
AD
AD
AD