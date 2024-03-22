Pavliuk: Russia building up group of 100,000 troops, might conduct summer offensive

There is a possibility that Russia would build up a certain number of forces by the beginning of summer to launch an offensive in one of the axes, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk has said.

"We do not fully know Russia's plans. We only know the data they have, what they are creating. They are building up a group of more than 100,000 troops. It won't necessarily be an offensive. Perhaps they will replenish their units that are losing combat effectiveness. But there is a possibility that by the beginning of summer they may have certain forces to carry out offensive operations in one of the axes," he said on the national telethon Friday.

According to Pavliuk, "for now these are the worst forecasts that such an offensive will be held."

"I think we will do everything to cause maximum losses to the enemy, that is what we are doing now, so that all their resources that they form are involved in the battle by this time. But we are preparing for possible different developments of the situation," the general said.