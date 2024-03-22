Facts

13:28 22.03.2024

Pavliuk: Russia building up group of 100,000 troops, might conduct summer offensive

There is a possibility that Russia would build up a certain number of forces by the beginning of summer to launch an offensive in one of the axes, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk has said.

"We do not fully know Russia's plans. We only know the data they have, what they are creating. They are building up a group of more than 100,000 troops. It won't necessarily be an offensive. Perhaps they will replenish their units that are losing combat effectiveness. But there is a possibility that by the beginning of summer they may have certain forces to carry out offensive operations in one of the axes," he said on the national telethon Friday.

According to Pavliuk, "for now these are the worst forecasts that such an offensive will be held."

"I think we will do everything to cause maximum losses to the enemy, that is what we are doing now, so that all their resources that they form are involved in the battle by this time. But we are preparing for possible different developments of the situation," the general said.

09:48 22.03.2024
Russia, its leadership must be held fully accountable for waging war of aggression against Ukraine, most serious crimes committed – European Council’s conclusions

19:17 18.03.2024
Prosecutor General: More than 800 attempts of cyber attacks by Russia on state institutions, services recorded

16:54 18.03.2024
Accounting Chamber: War, fires and tree cutting cause almost UAH 23 bln in damage to Ukraine

20:24 05.03.2024
Ukrainian aviation strike 11 places of invaders’ concentration over day, shoot down three enemy fighters

19:15 04.03.2024
Russian aviation losses appear to be prompting significant decrease in Russian aviation activity

19:34 29.02.2024
AFU in Avdiyivka and Kurakhove directions engaged in fierce battles with superior enemy forces

19:25 29.02.2024
Occupation army widely uses toxic substances in Novopavlivka axis – Tavria Group

16:13 29.02.2024
Some 443 Ukrainian athletes, coaches die as result of full-scale war

19:43 28.02.2024
Albanian PM recognizes clear, understandable danger to Western Balkans due to Russian aggression

19:18 28.02.2024
Albanian PM: Ukraine deserves support to resist Russia and to be sure that post-war peace be just peace

