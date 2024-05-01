Facts

19:58 01.05.2024

Klitschko: Ukraine's President responsible for governing county, its protection, defense; must perform these functions until end of war

1 min read
Klitschko: Ukraine's President responsible for governing county, its protection, defense; must perform these functions until end of war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is responsible for governing the country, its protection and defense and must perform these functions until the end of the war, Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko said.

According to the mayor's press service, Klitschko made such a statement on the Kyiv television channel, commenting on the issue of the legitimacy of the President of Ukraine and Supreme Commander-in-Chief after the end of his presidential term on May 20, 2024.

"There are a lot of manipulations on this issue now, but I consider them dangerous when there is a war in the country. The President, as the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, makes decisions and is responsible for governing the state, its protection and defense. Therefore, in my opinion, he must perform these functions until the end of the war. But I am not a lawyer. This is my opinion," Klitschko said.

"Besides, during a war, how do you imagine holding democratic elections throughout Ukraine," he said.

Tags: #president #responsibility #war #klichko

MORE ABOUT

19:12 26.04.2024
Zelenskyy, his wife pay tribute to liquidators of Chornobyl disaster in Slavutych

Zelenskyy, his wife pay tribute to liquidators of Chornobyl disaster in Slavutych

19:32 25.04.2024
President hears reports at Staff HQ meeting on protecting infrastructure, strengthening domestic weapons production

President hears reports at Staff HQ meeting on protecting infrastructure, strengthening domestic weapons production

11:35 25.04.2024
Manifest 42 movement appeals to president with proposals to prevent law enforcement pressure on business

Manifest 42 movement appeals to president with proposals to prevent law enforcement pressure on business

10:34 24.04.2024
In 2023, some 85 cases of war-related sexual violence recorded in Ukraine – UN report

In 2023, some 85 cases of war-related sexual violence recorded in Ukraine – UN report

20:12 23.04.2024
Zelenskyy holds several meetings on organizing inaugural Peace Summit

Zelenskyy holds several meetings on organizing inaugural Peace Summit

20:55 19.04.2024
Zelenskyy holds meeting in Dnipro

Zelenskyy holds meeting in Dnipro

20:50 18.04.2024
Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian Jewish community on eve of Passover holiday

Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian Jewish community on eve of Passover holiday

20:00 18.04.2024
Ukraine continues to advocate creation of separate intl tribunal which would have mandate to overcome immunity of leaders of aggressor country – Mudra

Ukraine continues to advocate creation of separate intl tribunal which would have mandate to overcome immunity of leaders of aggressor country – Mudra

11:25 16.04.2024
AFU eliminates 920 occupiers over day – AFU General Staff

AFU eliminates 920 occupiers over day – AFU General Staff

19:12 15.04.2024
Zelenskyy following HQ results: Decisive actions by allies to protect Israel are also possible in protecting Ukraine from Russian terror

Zelenskyy following HQ results: Decisive actions by allies to protect Israel are also possible in protecting Ukraine from Russian terror

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy dismisses Vitiuk from post of head of SBU cybersecurity department

Ukraine preparing seven new security documents – Zelenskyy

Ukraine's Intelligence: Russian can produce 30-40 units of Kalibr, up to 10 of Oniks, same number of Zircon, up to three of X-69 missiles per month

Invaders stop their offensive in Avdiyivka area, resume offensive on Chasiv Yar on Tues – ISW

MFA launches AI to inform on consular issues

LATEST

Slovakia provides temporary protection to Medvedchuk's associate, who was responsible for pro-Russian propaganda in Europe – media

Italian Embassy hosts ceremony of donating three ambulances for Kharkiv, Kyiv by association La Memoria Viva

President's Office calls on world cultural figures to support Global Peace Summit

Zelenskyy dismisses Vitiuk from post of head of SBU cybersecurity department

Ukraine preparing seven new security documents – Zelenskyy

France transfers 13 vehicles to Ukraine for mobile anti-violence police teams

Ukraine's Defense Ministry starts developing model of Integrated Defense System

Info from Russians about alleged attack on AFU HQ in Odesa is fake

USAID launches two projects to restore medical infrastructure in Kharkiv, Zaporizhia regions

Ukraine's Intelligence: Mercenaries from Nepal are deserting en masse from Russian army

AD
AD
AD
AD