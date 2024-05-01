Klitschko: Ukraine's President responsible for governing county, its protection, defense; must perform these functions until end of war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is responsible for governing the country, its protection and defense and must perform these functions until the end of the war, Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko said.

According to the mayor's press service, Klitschko made such a statement on the Kyiv television channel, commenting on the issue of the legitimacy of the President of Ukraine and Supreme Commander-in-Chief after the end of his presidential term on May 20, 2024.

"There are a lot of manipulations on this issue now, but I consider them dangerous when there is a war in the country. The President, as the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, makes decisions and is responsible for governing the state, its protection and defense. Therefore, in my opinion, he must perform these functions until the end of the war. But I am not a lawyer. This is my opinion," Klitschko said.

"Besides, during a war, how do you imagine holding democratic elections throughout Ukraine," he said.