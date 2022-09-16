Belgium to provide Ukraine with new package of military assistance, incl machine guns and ammunition

The Belgian Federal government will approve on Friday the allocation of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine to counter Russia's military aggression, Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder said in an interview with L'Echo ezine.

The minister said that after the military aid had already been provided to Kyiv for EUR 45 million, this time Belgium will allocate a package for EUR 12 million, including the supply of large-caliber machine guns and ammunition.

"We will also send non-lethal materials for winter, helmets, spare equipment, surveillance equipment. At the beginning of 2023, we will supply ambulances and trucks for medical purposes," Dedonder explained.

She noted that Belgium is ready to provide assistance in maritime and land mine clearance. For this purpose, Ukrainian servicemen were trained.

Belgium has received 45 wounded at the front and seriously ill Ukrainians in its medical institutions, the head of the Belgian Defense Ministry added.