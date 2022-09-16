Zelensky: Procedural actions regarding mass burial sites begun in Izium

In the de-occupied Izium of Kharkiv region, procedural actions have begun in relation to the mass graves of people found there, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said.

“A mass burial site was found in Izium, Kharkiv region. The necessary procedural actions have already begun there. There should be more information - clear, verified information – tomorrow,” Zelensky said in his video address.

According to him, Ukrainian and international journalists will visit Izium tomorrow.

“We want the world to know what is really happening and what the Russian occupation has led to. Bucha, Mariupol, now, unfortunately, Izium ... Russia leaves death everywhere. And it must be held accountable for that. The world must hold Russia to real account for this war. We will do everything for this,” he said.