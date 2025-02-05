Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:34 05.02.2025

Death toll in Izium missile attack rises to six

Death toll in Izium missile attack rises to six

A 61-year-old man hospitalized with an injury as a result of a missile attack on Izium on February 4 has died in hospital, according to Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

"the doctors fought for his life during 24 hours, but they could not save him," he said on the Telegram channel.

As reported, the Russian occupation army struck the center of Izium with an Iskander-M missile, killing five civilians and injuring another 57 people, including three children.

