Facts

19:34 23.09.2022

Law enforcers exhume 436 bodies from mass burial site near Izium, majority have signs of violent death – Syniehubov

2 min read
Law enforcers are completing the exhumation of bodies from the mass burial site near Izium, which was discovered after the liberation of the town from the Russian occupation, 436 bodies, including 21 servicemen, were exhumed, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov has said.

"Today, the exhumation of bodies from the mass burial site in Izium is coming to an end. A total of 436 bodies were exhumed. The majority of them have the signs of violent death, and 30 – the signs of tortures. There are bodies with the ropes on the necks, tied arms, broken limbs and gunshot wounds. Several men had their genitals amputated. All these facts are evidence of terrible tortures, which Izium residents had suffered from the occupiers," he said on the Telegram channel.

Around 200 people (forensic experts, police and employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine) were involved in the exhumation procedures during the week, he said.

"I am grateful to them for their morally difficult, but necessary work. Each of the found bodies has a separate story. And we will investigate into the circumstances of the death of each of these people in order their families and friends to know the truth and their murderers to be punished," Syniehubov said.

He also said that this burial site is not the only one in Izium.

"At least three such sites have been found. There are also burial sites in other liberated towns in Kharkiv region. The examination and demining operations are being carried out. All crimes of the occupiers will be documented and those guilty will pay for what they did," the official said.

Tags: #izium #exhume

