Facts

13:50 24.09.2022

Exhumation at mass burial site near Izium completed, 447 bodies removed from graves – prosecutors

2 min read
Exhumation at mass burial site near Izium completed, 447 bodies removed from graves – prosecutors

Law enforcers have completed the exhumation of the bodies from a mass burial site near Izium, which was found after the territory had been liberated from the Russian occupation in early September, the press service of Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office has said.

"On September 16-23, within the framework of criminal cases on the violation of the laws and rules of the warfare and on the murders (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), 447 bodies of the deceased were exhumed: 425 civilians, including five children, and 22 Ukrainian servicemen were killed by the occupiers," it said.

The investigators have started to carry out forensic examinations of each of the exhumed bodies, Prosecutor of Kharkiv region Oleksandr Filchakov said.

"We are waiting for their results and will take all necessary measures to establish the circumstances of death of these people and punish the Russian military. […] For each death the Russians will be brought to justice in international court in front of the whole world," he said.

The deceased have bodily injuries in the form of mine-explosive, shrapnel, gunshot and stab wounds. Several of them had their arms tied, broken bones and ropes on their necks.

As reported, on September 23, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov said that the law enforcers exhumed 436 bodies and were planning to finish the exhumation procedure at the mass burial site on Saturday.

From March 7 until September 10, Izium was occupied by the Russian forces.

Tags: #izium #exhumation

MORE ABOUT

19:34 23.09.2022
Law enforcers exhume 436 bodies from mass burial site near Izium, majority have signs of violent death – Syniehubov

Law enforcers exhume 436 bodies from mass burial site near Izium, majority have signs of violent death – Syniehubov

18:42 22.09.2022
Situation with infrastructure in Izium close to apocalyptic – dpty mayor

Situation with infrastructure in Izium close to apocalyptic – dpty mayor

18:57 19.09.2022
Law enforcers already exhume 146 bodies at mass grave near Izium, incl bodies of two children – Synehubov

Law enforcers already exhume 146 bodies at mass grave near Izium, incl bodies of two children – Synehubov

16:28 17.09.2022
Canada condemns Russian military atrocities in Izium, declares readiness to help Ukrainian people – Trudeau

Canada condemns Russian military atrocities in Izium, declares readiness to help Ukrainian people – Trudeau

13:14 17.09.2022
Russia repeats in Izium what it did in Bucha – Zelensky

Russia repeats in Izium what it did in Bucha – Zelensky

12:26 17.09.2022
EU strongly condemns Russian atrocities in Kharkiv region, those responsible to be held accountable - Borrell

EU strongly condemns Russian atrocities in Kharkiv region, those responsible to be held accountable - Borrell

18:11 16.09.2022
Zelensky promises justly dreadful retribution for mass burial site in Izium

Zelensky promises justly dreadful retribution for mass burial site in Izium

18:02 16.09.2022
UN to send mission to mass grave site in Izium – media

UN to send mission to mass grave site in Izium – media

11:31 16.09.2022
Podoliak reports on 450 graves at mass burial sites in Izium

Podoliak reports on 450 graves at mass burial sites in Izium

10:11 16.09.2022
Zelensky: Procedural actions regarding mass burial sites begun in Izium

Zelensky: Procedural actions regarding mass burial sites begun in Izium

AD

HOT NEWS

AFU repel enemy attacks near ten residential areas – General Staff

Biden: U.S. will never recognize Ukrainian territory as anything other than part of Ukraine

Ukraine strips Iranian ambassador of accreditation, cuts number of diplomatic staff at Embassy of Iran in Kyiv – Nikolenko

Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense forces already shoot down several Iranian drones – Zelensky

Zelensky: Russian mobilization in occupied territories a crime against nation

LATEST

AFU repel enemy attacks near ten residential areas – General Staff

Two people killed, three wounded by enemy shelling in Donetsk region in past 24 hours – Kyrylenko

Russia's war of aggression kills 391 Ukrainian children – PGO

Biden: U.S. will never recognize Ukrainian territory as anything other than part of Ukraine

Shmyhal discusses global challenges caused by Russian aggression with Iraqi counterpart

Nine people wounded, one woman killed in night shelling of Zaporizhia – city council secretary

Ukraine strips Iranian ambassador of accreditation, cuts number of diplomatic staff at Embassy of Iran in Kyiv – Nikolenko

Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense forces already shoot down several Iranian drones – Zelensky

Zelensky: Russian mobilization in occupied territories a crime against nation

Zelensky to residents of occupied territories: Save your lives, help us weaken and destroy occupiers

AD
AD
AD
AD