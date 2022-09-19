Facts

18:57 19.09.2022

Law enforcers already exhume 146 bodies at mass grave near Izium, incl bodies of two children – Synehubov

As of Monday evening, September 19, some 146 bodies have been exhumed at the site of a mass grave near Izium, discovered after the de-occupation of the city, head of Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubov says.

"Some 146 bodies were exhumed, the vast majority of which are civilians, including two children. Some of the dead have signs of violent death, there are bodies with their hands tied and signs of torture. The deceased were also found to have mine-explosive injuries, shrapnel and stab wounds. All bodies are sent for a forensic medical examination to finally determine the cause of death," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

As reported, from March 7 to September 10, Izium was occupied by the Russian Armed Forces. After the city was liberated from the Russian occupiers, employees of Izium district police department of the Main Police Department in Kharkiv region received information about the existence of a mass grave of people who became victims of war crimes committed by the military of the aggressor country and the occupying authority created in the city.

