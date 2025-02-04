One of Izium attack victims pregnant – police

Two sisters, one of them pregnant, were killed as a result of a Russian missile attack with Iskander on the center of Izium on Tuesday, according to Deputy Chief of the National Police Department in Kharkiv region Serhiy Bolvinov, who is also the head of the local investigations department.

"Anhelina and Oleksandra – two systems were killed on the spot. The young women were 18 and 19 years old. Anhelina, the older one, was pregnant. Together with her mother-in-law and sister, she came to the passport office for documents. The driver, who brough the young women, is also dead. The mother of Anhelina's husband survived," he said on Facebook.

As reported, the Russian occupation forces hit Izium by missile on Tuesday, killing five and injuring 50 people.