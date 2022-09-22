Facts

18:42 22.09.2022

Situation with infrastructure in Izium close to apocalyptic – dpty mayor

2 min read
Situation with infrastructure in Izium close to apocalyptic – dpty mayor

The situation with the infrastructure of deoccupied Izium is close to apocalyptic, said Volodymyr Matsokin, Deputy Mayor of Izium.

"The situation ... is close to apocalyptic ... the central part [of the town], high-rise buildings, if we used to tell correspondents that they were destroyed by 80%, then today I would say that they were destroyed by 90% ... Residential sector, private, one-storey ... - a little in better condition, but there is still work to be done on the study of the real situation. People in the central part of the city do not live today, it is impossible to live there, because everything is destroyed there," Matsokin said at an online briefing at the Ukraine - Ukrinform Media Center (Kyiv) on Thursday.

He said that there is no electricity in the town, the gas pipeline, gas stations are destroyed, the heat supply system does not work.

"There are no electricians in the town today at 100%. The water supply does not work, the sewerage does not work. Gas is supplied to only one district of the city, and this covers 20% of the population. The gas comes in such a mode that it takes about 20 minutes to boil the kettle," Matsokin said.

According to him, the evacuation of residents of Izium for the winter period cannot be avoided.

"We will look at the real situation, at what we will be able to do in a fairly short time, how to set up electrics, gas, water… But evacuation cannot be avoided," the deputy mayor stressed.

Matsokin also said that more than 15,000 people are currently living in Izium.

"There are from 15,000 to 17,000 people in Izium now and an abnormally large number of children - about 1,5000 remain in the town today," he said, adding that children do not study, since educational services today can only be provided online, and there is no one in the town yet.

At the same time, according to him, humanitarian aid, in particular, food is being delivered to all districts of the town.

Tags: #situation #izium

MORE ABOUT

18:57 19.09.2022
Law enforcers already exhume 146 bodies at mass grave near Izium, incl bodies of two children – Synehubov

Law enforcers already exhume 146 bodies at mass grave near Izium, incl bodies of two children – Synehubov

16:28 17.09.2022
Canada condemns Russian military atrocities in Izium, declares readiness to help Ukrainian people – Trudeau

Canada condemns Russian military atrocities in Izium, declares readiness to help Ukrainian people – Trudeau

13:14 17.09.2022
Russia repeats in Izium what it did in Bucha – Zelensky

Russia repeats in Izium what it did in Bucha – Zelensky

12:26 17.09.2022
EU strongly condemns Russian atrocities in Kharkiv region, those responsible to be held accountable - Borrell

EU strongly condemns Russian atrocities in Kharkiv region, those responsible to be held accountable - Borrell

18:11 16.09.2022
Zelensky promises justly dreadful retribution for mass burial site in Izium

Zelensky promises justly dreadful retribution for mass burial site in Izium

18:02 16.09.2022
UN to send mission to mass grave site in Izium – media

UN to send mission to mass grave site in Izium – media

11:31 16.09.2022
Podoliak reports on 450 graves at mass burial sites in Izium

Podoliak reports on 450 graves at mass burial sites in Izium

10:11 16.09.2022
Zelensky: Procedural actions regarding mass burial sites begun in Izium

Zelensky: Procedural actions regarding mass burial sites begun in Izium

13:51 14.09.2022
Zelensky raises Ukrainian flag in liberated Izium

Zelensky raises Ukrainian flag in liberated Izium

19:35 17.08.2022
Invaders partially advance to Novomykhailivka and Opytne, their offensive reflected in other directions – AFU General Staff

Invaders partially advance to Novomykhailivka and Opytne, their offensive reflected in other directions – AFU General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Yermak on POWs swap: We won’t stop until we return all our people from Russian captivity

Departure of male students of foreign universities abroad during martial law banned from Sept 14 – State Border Guard Service

Zelensky: we get 200 soldiers for one fan of Russia – Medvedchuk

Zelensky presents 'Ukraine's peace formula' at UN General Assembly session

Russia violates UN charter – Biden

LATEST

Yermak on POWs swap: We won’t stop until we return all our people from Russian captivity

Миссия по установлению фактов трагедии в Оленивке готова к развертыванию, как только будут получены все необходимые гарантии - генсек ООН

MFA thanks Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia for mediation efforts to release Ukrainian POWs

Verdict on MH17 case to be announced on November 17

Ukraine feels constant support from Italy – Zelensky

Victor Pinchuk Foundation opens Russian War Crimes Exhibition at Ukrainian Institute of America in New York

One person killed, five wounded in enemy attack on Zaporizhia

Erdogan: Ukraine-Russia POW swap mediated by Turkey is important step towards ending war

Departure of male students of foreign universities abroad during martial law banned from Sept 14 – State Border Guard Service

UK to sustain or increase military aid to Ukraine for as long as it takes – Truss

AD
AD
AD
AD