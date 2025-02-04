Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:43 04.02.2025

Zelenskyy on shelling of Izium: We need to put pressure on Russia to stop terror

1 min read
Zelenskyy on shelling of Izium: We need to put pressure on Russia to stop terror

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed condolences to the families and friends of those killed in the Russian missile strike on Izium in Kharkiv region, and noted that we need to put pressure on Russia to stop this terror.

"Izium. The rescue operation continues after the Russian missile strike on the city. Part of the city council building was destroyed as a result of this strike... It is impossible to come to terms with this cruelty. We need to put pressure on Russia, use as much force as possible - the force of arms, the force of sanctions, the force of diplomacy - to stop the terror and protect lives," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

As reported, as of 12:48, some 24 people were hospitalized in Izyum, injured as a result of an enemy missile strike on the city center; two women and three men were killed, their details are being established.

