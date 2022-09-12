Facts

16:29 12.09.2022

Zelensky admits future cuts in financial and military support for Ukraine

Zelensky admits future cuts in financial and military support for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky admits attempts in the future to reduce financial and military assistance to Ukraine.

"Reducing or blocking macro-financial assistance by one of the countries is an easy pushing step towards the fact that "something needs to be done, we cannot constantly give you money to support." And we will be pushed there," he said, speaking at the 17th annual meeting of the Yalta Economic Strategy (YES) in Kyiv.

The meeting was organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation.

"There will be a decrease in financial assistance. Our task is not to allow this, but it will occur. Ukraine, society and, above all, the authorities must accept this. Because we all will have to solve this crisis," he said.

He also allowed for a reduction in military support.

"There will be a reduction in weapons. Not because someone in Europe wants it. Our task is not to give this opportunity. The peoples should come to the rescue here. This is our roof and our walls," he said.

Speaking about Ukraine's partners, Zelensky named among them the Baltic countries, Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Great Britain and "the United States, for which we will have to fight."

"This is the task for these three months," he said.

