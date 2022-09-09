Facts

19:34 09.09.2022

Grossi calls for creation of safety protection zone at ZNPP immediately due to new emergency risks

Grossi calls for creation of safety protection zone at ZNPP immediately due to new emergency risks

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi has called for the immediate creation of a nuclear safety and security protection zone at the Zaporizhia NPP and its vicinity occupied by Russian troops due to the increased risk of an emergency at the plant caused by new shelling.

"Shelling has caused a complete blackout in Enerhodar [the satellite city of the ZNPP] and compromised the safe operation of the nearby ZNPP. The shelling around the ZNPP must stop and the creation of a nuclear safety and security protection zone agreed immediately," he said in a video posted on his Twitter on Friday night.

"A nuclear power plant can never be a pawn of war. Its fate must not be decided by military means. The consequences of such action are far too grave," Grossi said.

At the same time, he said that there is now a low chance that reliable off-site power can be restored.

At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that the shelling is putting in danger the operators and their families, making it difficult to adequately staff the plant.

"Together, this has significantly increased the risk of a nuclear accident," the head of the IAEA said.

Tags: #iaea #zaporizhia_npp

