IAEA head Grossi arrives in Kyiv, meets FM, energy minister

Photo: https://x.com/rafaelmgrossi/status/1929821798889033924

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi announced his arrival in Ukraine, where he has already met, in particular, with the head of the Ministry of Energy Herman Halushchenko and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.

"Began his 12th visit to Ukraine since February 2022, confirming the support of the country from the IAEA. We shared with the Ministry of Energy how we will help Ukraine restore its energy infrastructure, including new units at the Khmelnytsky NPP (nuclear power plan), repairs to the Chernobyl NPP and assessment of substations," Grossi wrote on the social network X.

The IAEA Director General also reported that he had an "important meeting" with Andriy Sybiha today in Kyiv.

"We agree with the importance of continued support from the IAEA for nuclear safety and security in Ukraine, including our continued presence at the Zaporizhia NPP, which remains extremely important," he stressed.

On May 29, the IAEA announced that Grossi would visit Ukraine and Russia next week as part of regular contacts with both sides.